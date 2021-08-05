Queen Letizia's breezy waist-cinching dress is stunning

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Queen Letizia just delivered some serious style inspiration – and fans are obsessed. Resuming her royal duties on Wednesday, the monarch stepped out in a stunning blue wrap dress while visiting the Interpretation Center of Sierra De Tramuntana and the Lluc Sanctuary in Escorca, Spain.

Queen Letizia was joined by her daughters Crown Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia of Spain

A picture of poise, Letizia polished off her outfit with her favourite tie-dye tote bag and cream woven sandals. Wearing her brunette hair down in a sleek, straight style, she opted for her go-to makeup trio, combining a brown smokey shadow with voluminous lashes and a subtle hint of sunkissed bronzer – divine.

The monarch wowed in a wrap dress by Adolfo Domínguez

For her latest appearance, Letizia turned to one of her favourite designers, Adolfo Domínguez, and while her exact dress is no longer available to shop, we've found a number of gorgeous alternatives.

Retailing at £69, Marks & Spencer is selling this lightweight linen number, and it's perfect for summer. Cut in a relaxed fit, the short cuffed sleeves, feminine v-neckline and tie fastening create a figure-flattering silhouette that's both chic and comfortable.

Linen V-neck Dress, £69, Marks & Spencer

Giving off major royal vibes, we're in love with Boden's sleeveless shirt dress. Reduced to £84 in the sale, this timeless style would look so glam paired with either box-fresh trainers and a crossbody bag or espadrille wedges and a coordinating clutch.

Boden Blue Shirt Dress, £84, John Lewis

During her visit to the Interpretation Center of Sierra De Tramuntana, Letizia was joined by her husband King Felipe VI as well as their two daughters, Crown Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia of Spain.

Having clearly inherited their mother's impeccable fashion sense, Leonor looked lovely in a lilac mini dress from & Other Stories for the occasion, while Sofia chose a white utility-style playsuit from Zara. Colour coordinating with his wife, King Felipe was also pictured wearing a printed shirt as well as navy tailored trousers.

