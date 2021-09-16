Duchess Camilla wows in waist-cinching coat for idyllic trip with Prince Charles The royal couple visited the Isle of Skye

The Duchess of Cornwall looked beautiful on Thursday as she arrived on the Isle of Skye alongside Prince Charles, as the pair prepared for a visit to meet with local businesses.

Looking the part, Camilla chose to wear a flattering, waist-cinching coat with a tartan lapel and tan heels - perfectly co-ordinating with her husband.

No doubt it was a special day for Charles and Camilla, since they haven't visited the Isle of Skye since 2009. The couple, who are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, were greeted by the Lord-Lieutenant Joanie Whiteford before taking a tour through the town of Portree.

It looks like Camilla added a sapphire and diamond brooch to her look, and sported her usual bouncy blowdry. Plenty of royal fans took to social media to comment on her look, with one writing: "I love the color the Duchess of Cornwall is wearing, it coordinates so nicely with Prince Charles' tartan."

Charles and Camilla visited the Isle of Skye

Another added of the beautiful location: "Portree seems a beautiful town, with lovely mountains in the background. Beautiful outfit HRH is wearing, lovely brooch."

Charles and Camilla were kept busy during their first engagement of the day, visiting Skyeskyns - believed to be the only remaining commercial woolskin tanner in Scotland - a local gift shop, the Isle of Skye Soap Company and the Gin School.

The royal couple also visited a local hotel where they listened to Gaelic Folk singer Robert Robertson and met with Covid responders and local food producers.

Camilla returned to royal duties after her summer break recently, and attended a number of other engagements in Scotland with Prince Charles earlier in September.

Duchess Camilla's printed dress by Fiona Clare

To unveil a knitted art installation at Dumfries House, she chose a beautiful tartan look, teamed with her Burberry trench coat for an extra chic touch, and for a visit Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow she wore her stunning feather print Fiona Clare silk midi dress.

Sweetly, the very same dress was worn by Lady Pamela Hicks - cousin of Prince Philip and close friend and confidante to the Queen - to the wedding of her daughter, India Hicks, just a few days later. It's royally approved!