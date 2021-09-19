Duchess Camilla is a vision in stripes for London outing with Prince Charles The royal wore the same gorgeous outfit in July

The Duchess of Cornwall looked stunning as she joined her husband Prince Charles on Sunday to attend the Battle of Britain Service at Westminister in London.

Camilla was pictured wearing a striped dress by one of her favourite designers, Bruce Oldfield. The eye-catching design consisted of long sleeves and an elegant V-neck with pastel blue, aqua and silver stripes layered over a white frock.

The royal paired it with a floral hat in a complimenting hue and kept her accessories neutral, including cream and black pumps and a grey clutch bag. Her hair was styled into its usual bouncy blowdry and Camilla sported natural, glowing makeup.

Accessorising to perfection, the Duchess added her classic pearl necklace and what appears to be her bejewelled RAF brooch. Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales, who is patron of the Battle of Britain Fighter Association, wore his blue military uniform complete with RAF wings and medals.

Royal fans may have noticed that this is not the first time Camilla has sported her striped outfit – in fact, she wore it just two months ago. Never afraid to recycle her looks, the 74-year-old opted for the same dress, bag and shoes for Royal Ascot in July, adding a matching blue striped face mark for the occasion.

Camilla and Charles were pictured arriving at the Battle of Britain service

The Duchess of Cornwall often steps out in the colour blue, especially for the annual Battle of Britain service, which marks the victory and loss of life by the Royal Air Force in 1940. In previous years, her outfits have included a blue and silver patterned coat and a dark blue ensemble with a pale hat.

The Duchess added a matching face mask for Royal Ascot

Although it is one of her go-to looks, Camilla chose not to wear the colour for her outing last week, which saw the royal and her husband visit the Isle of Skye to meet with local businesses.

Camilla chose to wear a flattering, waist-cinching red coat with a tartan lapel and tan heels - perfectly co-ordinating with Prince Charles. It looks like Camilla added a sapphire and diamond brooch to her look.

