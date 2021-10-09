The Countess of Wessex is red-carpet-ready in sleeveless blouse and chic skirt The royal attended a charity dinner on Friday

The Countess of Wessex was a vision on Friday night as she stepped out on the red carpet for the Foundation of Light Gala Awards Dinner wearing a dazzling all-black ensemble.

The royal opted for a sleeveless black blouse with high neck detail, and she paired it with a sophisticated maxi skirt featuring a stylish organza overlay.

The shoes were kept very simple – black court heels were perfect for the occasion – and her minimal black and gold clutch worked effortlessly too.

The outfit was levelled up with a crystal brooch placed on the neckline of the blouse, sparkly drop earrings and an aqua cocktail ring. The countess also draped a hot pink pashmina over her arm – clearly predicting an evening chill on her October outing.

The royal looked gorgeous on Friday

Sophie, as the patron of the Foundation of Light charity, delighted fans upon her arrival in Sunderland as she smiled for the camera on the red carpet.

She was also pictured greeting Sunderland AFC club Chairman Sir Bob Murray, and the side profile allowed us to admire her perfectly curled updo – gorgeous!

Sophie's hair was on point

The Countess' hair has been garnering a lot of attention of late, and in early October when she appeared virtually to announce her new role as royal patron of OSCAR International, we adored her bouncy curls.

The royal looked utterly gorgeous with her new glamorous hairstyle, and she teamed it perfectly with a camel top with statement puff shoulders and some fine gold jewellery, creating a very fashion-forward look.

The countess has stepped up her fashion game

The 56-year-old even sported a daring white Victoria Beckham dress with cut-out sleeves for an engagement in September, attending the RHS Chelsea Flower Show alongside her husband Prince Edward. The textured knitted midi dress with matching wedges from Penelope Chilvers was a real hit with fans (including us!).

Keep the sophisticated styles coming, Sophie!

