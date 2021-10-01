Countess Sophie wows with statement puff shoulders and bouncy curls for new appearance

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Countess of Wessex debuted a chic new look as she appeared virtually to announce her new role as royal patron of OSCAR International on Thursday.

We're loving her on-trend outfit, which features a camel top with puff shoulders, some fine gold jewellery, and the volumised bouncy curls she's been rocking lately.

WATCH: Sophie reveals she is "thrilled" with her new royal role in a Zoom call

Sophie added natural and neutral makeup to her look, as always, and spoke passionately of how happy she was to be taking on the new position.

We can't quite make out the Countess' new royal outfit yet - it could be a statement shirt beneath a sweater vest, or an all-in-one top (or dress). We have found some similar options you can shop on the high street, however.

Miss Selfridge puff shoulder sweater dress, £8.75, ASOS

Poplin puff shoulder blouse, £44, nu-in

Puff sleeve top, £15, ASOS

OSCAR was founded by Ashok Rathod, in 2006, when he was aged just 18. Born and brought up in the Ambedkar Nagar slum in Mumbai, he had a difficult life but was fortunate his parents sent him to school. An education gave Ashok the chance to create a better life, whilst many of his friends became involved in crime, addiction and early marriage.

He set up OSCAR with 18 school drop-outs, teaching them football and patiently waiting for his moment to introduce the concept of going to school. Today OSCAR engages over 3,000 girls and boys.

Sophie during her call with Ashok. IMAGE: Oscar International

After Ashok thanked Sophie for her work with OSCAR, she said: "Thank you Ashok and thank you everybody. I am so thrilled to have taken on this role and it's me that should give thanks to you for asking me.

"It's an enormous privilege to be working with such an amazing foundation. My visit to India was so important to see where you're actually working with the boys and the girls and to see the working conditions and also the living conditions."

