Kate Middleton's Christmas party outfit revealed? And it's a sequin special

The Duchess of Cambridge stays loyal to many brands when it comes to her perfect wardrobe, and one of her go-labels is the fabulous Kate Spade.

The wife of Prince William has worn Kate Spade items on countless occasions, and if we had to pick a favourite it would be back in 2016, when the royal was photographed on World Mental Health Day at a special Heads Together event in London.

The Duchess of Cambridge presents an award for Earthshot 2021

The mother-of-three donned a pretty pink rose print dress by the New York based brand, called the 'Encore Rose'. The feminine design featured a button-up fastening and neck tie detail, and at the time, the frock cost around £450.The brunette beauty styled the long-sleeved silk dress with her Gianvito Rossi Praline suede pointed court shoes and a matching clutch bag. Perfection!

So, call us crazy, but we have a hunch the brunette beauty may be interested to know the brand's partywear collection is dropping very soon, and in it, there's a stunning pink sequin top and pencil skirt skirt set.

Kate wore a sequin Jenny Packham dress at the Bond Premiere

Seeing that the royal recently wore the sequin dress to end all sequin dresses at the Bond premiere last month, we think she would be obsessed with this outfit!

Kate Spade is dropping this sequin party set in November

If you can't wait until mid-November when the collection drops, here's some similar sequin numbers to give you some Christmas party inspiration…

It's not just Kate, her younger sister Pippa also adores the label, although she prefers their bags. The mother-of-two went to a Christmas carol concert in 2019, wearing a burgundy roll-neck jumper and a stunning forest green coat. She paired her festive outfit with a fabulous cross body bag but KS, in the same green as her coat. Great minds think alike, right?

