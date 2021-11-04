Countess Sophie makes a style statement in leather dress - fans react

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Countess of Wessex has been wowing us with her fashion choices recently, and these new pictures prove just that!

MORE: Sophie Wessex's gleaming £105k engagement ring has Princess Diana link – details

Sophie went for a bold Loewe leather look at a party celebrating the 20th anniversary of 100 Women in Finance back in October - which was held at St James' Palace.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Countess of Wessex supports campaign over 'tragic' impact of menopause on working women

While the photographs from the celebration previously went under the radar, royal fan @dataduchess2 identified Sophie's look on Twitter, which was later picked up on fashion Instagram account @royalfashionpolice - prompting plenty of other fans to react to the look.

MORE: Prince Charles to team up with Princess Anne and Sophie Wessex for special Windsor event

On 6 October, the #CountessOfWessex held a reception for the 20th anniversary of 100 Women in Finance, wearing



NEW Loewe Anagram-belt leather midi dress



REPEAT pearl pendant necklace, diamond set silver hoops, gold chain bracelet



📷 Fergus Burnett / 100WF Flickr pic.twitter.com/LqwAEOl8er — Data Duchess (@dataduchess2) November 3, 2021



Sophie wore a leather dress by Loewe

The Countess' dress is the Loewe 'Anagram-belt Leather Midi Dress', which costs £3,600 and is currently available to shop at MatchesFashion.

MORE: Royal ladies in leathers! See Meghan Markle, Princess Beatrice and more in their daring outfits

MORE: Best photos from Prince Edward and Sophie's 1999 wedding

She layered her look by adding a long-sleeved black top underneath, adding one of her favourite pearl pendant necklaces and simple black heels. Her blonde hair was left natural and loose.

Loewe leather dress, £3,600, MatchesFashion

SHOP SIMILAR: Leather dress, £165, Karen Millen

"Very bold for her, love it!" one royal fashion fan reacted, while another wrote: "She looks absolutely beautiful in that dress."

Another added: "I think leather dresses can be hard to pull off... but this works. I like the shirt she paired under it."

We were delighted to welcome HRH The Countess of Wessex yesterday, on her special visit to Surrey, in order to thank us for our hard work and outstanding services during the pandemic. @MeathCharity @CP_Meath @surreycounty @SurreyCouncil pic.twitter.com/1TkVMAhiXJ — The halow project (@halowproject) November 3, 2021



Sophie also visited The Halow Project this week

Sophie has continued her busy schedule of engagements this week, also stepping out at The Halow Project in Surrey on Tuesday. She looked stylish once again in her MaxMara blazer, a pair of green wide-leg trousers, and a camel polo neck jumper.

The Countess, who has been embracing a bouncier hair look of late, also wore her blonde locks in tight curls, pinned back in a half-up style. More please, Your Royal Highness!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.