Sophie Wessex wows in knee-high boots and knit skirt for important appearance

The Countess of Wessex is certainly busy with engagements lately - and new pictures have emerged of another recent event that she attended as part of her new patronage with Race Against Dementia.

Sophie looked elegant as ever for the important engagement, which was held in October at the Royal Automobile Club.

WATCH: Countess of Wessex visits school to show support for the #LoveYourEyes campaign

A post on Twitter read: "Last month, in the presence of our new Royal Patron, HRH The Countess of Wessex, Sir Jackie [Stewart], our Fellows and Scientific Advisors, Prof Philip Scheltens and Prof Siddharthan Chandran presented the charity’s annual update."

Last month, in the presence of our new Royal Patron, HRH The Countess of Wessex, Sir Jackie, our Fellows and Scientific Advisors, Prof Philip Scheltens and Prof Siddharthan Chandran presented the charity’s annual update, which you can watch here: https://t.co/DXrAZu1stB pic.twitter.com/ZIwpDIeT4V — Race Against Dementia (@racingdementia) November 4, 2021

The Countess looked ultra chic for the presentation, opting for an autumnal look in a new knit skirt by Proenza Schouler, which costs £450. She added her L.K.Bennett knee-high boots, and a new silk shirt from Vince.

She finished the look with her Helmut Lang blazer and favourite Sophie Habsburg clutch bag, styling her hair in simple loose waves.

The royal was announced as Race Against Dementia's royal patron in October, with Sir Jackie Stewart releasing a moving statement.

"Having The Countess on our team is an important step for RAD. I know that Her Royal Highness is committed to helping us to create greater awareness of the threats created by this terrible disease and to support the hugely important research that we back. Working to fund a cure for dementia is one of the greatest challenges I have ever faced," he wrote.

The new photo comes after Sophie was also pictured at another event that is close to her heart - celebrating the 20th anniversary of 100 Women In Finance - where she wore a chic leather dress by Loewe, prompting fans to react to her modern choice.

"Very bold for her, love it!" one royal fashion fan reacted, while another wrote: "She looks absolutely beautiful in that dress."

