Kate Middleton rocks unique Alexander McQueen sailor outfit at London museum

On Wednesday afternoon, the Duchess of Cambridge brought the glamour to London's Imperial War Museum to officially open two new galleries - The Second World War Galleries and The Holocaust Galleries.

Looking as stylish as ever, the mother-of-three re-wore one of her favourite sailor-style blouses by Alexander McQueen she has worn many times before. She wore the style with tailored trousers, a waist belt, high heel shoes and her navy blue Hobbs coat. Her hair was perfected with a polished blow-dry and her makeup was as immaculate and as fresh as ever.

During the visit, the brunette beauty viewed exhibits, which included the two portraits she took last year to mark 75 years since the end of the Holocaust.

The new Second World War Galleries, display over 1,500 collection items from 80 countries that bring to life the impact of the Second World War on millions of people. The Holocaust Galleries, tell the individual stories of some of the six million Jewish people murdered in the Holocaust through over 2,000 photos, books, artworks, letters and personal belongings.

Kate looked stunning in her Alexander McQueen blouse

Kate unveiled a plaque to officially open the two new Galleries and toured the exhibition and met individuals involved in the project, before reuniting with Stephen Frank BEM and Yvonne Bernstein, who she photographed alongside their granddaughters for the exhibition in January 2020.

We saw the Duchess when she was in Glasgow last week, where she had several engagements. One of them was with the Scouts, and the royal wore a casual yet cool look which consisted of a black roll neck jumper, skinny jeans with a Ganni gilet. She also carried a fabulous tote bag. Kate's Smythson 'Panama Ciappa East West Tote', costs £645 and she has it in black. It's since been updated and now comes in four different colours, including blue. So chic!

