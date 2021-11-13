Kate Middleton stuns in Eponine London at the Festival of Remembrance 2021

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Royal fans rejoiced on Saturday evening as the Duchess of Cambridge accompanied members of the royal family for the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, held at the Royal Albert Hall.

READ: Kate Middleton's Alessandra Rich dress gets a serious autumn revamp

The Duchess looked elegant in her Eponine London dress, which was first debuted in February 2020.

Kate Middleton wearing her Eponine London dress

She last wore the dress when she visited the Noel Coward Theatre in London to see a special performance of Dear Evan Hansen, in aid of the Royal Foundation.

Kate Middleton last wore the dress in 2020 with sparkly accessories

Back then she teamed with sparkly accessories, but for the Royal Albert Hall appearance she teamed the dress with black stiletto shoes, and a black clutch bag. Kate wore her hair down, and her makeup looked totally flawless. Just exquisite, don't you think?

GET THE LOOK

Esme dress, £279, LK BENNETT

This was the first year Her Majesty the Queen was not in attendance. A statement from Buckingham Palace read: "Following on from their recent advice that the Queen should rest for a few days, Her Majesty’s doctors have advised that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks.

MORE: Kate Middleton's secret hair and beauty makeover revealed - have you noticed?

"The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual audiences, but not to undertake any official visits. Her Majesty regrets that this means she will be unable to attend the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday November 13.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kate Middleton speaks with veteran and Cub Scout to mark Remembrance

"However, it remains The Queen’s firm intention to be present for the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, on November 14."

The annual event had no audience in 2020 due to the pandemic, so this year was even more special.

In 2019, Kate went all out, rocking an elegant dark blue midi dress with a fitted waistband. She also wore her trademark glossy brown hair in loose waves and famously channelled a £17.99 padded rhinestone headband from high street favourite Zara.

The Festival of Remembrance is a commemorative event dedicated to all those who have served and sacrificed from across Britain and the Commonwealth.

To mark 100 years since the collective national Remembrance traditions came together for the first time, we remember the military and civilians, the old and young, and the British and Commonwealth men and women who have fought wars, disasters and pandemics to protect and defend Britain.

READ: Royal wedding makeup tricks: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie and more

The Festival of Remembrance was shown at 9pm on BBC One and included feature performances from artists including Alfie Boe, Cynthia Erivo, Gregory Porter, Jack Savoretti and Alexandra Burke.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.