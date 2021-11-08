Kate Middleton's Alessandra Rich dress gets a serious autumn revamp

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge has worn many standout dresses from a variety of designers - Gucci, Jenny Packham and of course, some high street numbers, too.

But one of our favourite, most instantly-recognisable styles has to be the navy blue, polka dot frock from Alessandra Rich that the wife of Prince William has re-worn many times.

WATCH: The Duchess of Cambridge presents an award for Earthshot 2021

Kate rocked the elegant navy spotted dress for a visit to Bletchley Park in 2019, the same outfit she first donned for the royal family's official portrait to celebrate Prince Charles' 70th birthday months earlier. The exact dress was also worn by Suits actress Abigail Spencer at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and a green version was worn by Kate's sister Pippa Middleton to Prince Louis' christening. It's had lots of royal love!

You can now buy the stunning style in a lovely burnt brown shade, which has autumn vibes written all over it. It features the standout asymmetric skirt, crystal and faux-pearl buttons, and a lustrous black collar instead of the white on Kate's original dress. We're obsessed!

Kate's Alessandra Rich dress

The designer previously spoke to The Telegraph about the style, revealing how the dress focusses on shape with a forties style.

Alessandra Rich Printed Silk Midi Dress, £1525, My Theresa

She said: "These dresses are demure, they’re covering the arms and legs, and they’re in nice, fresh colours. But there’s always a split somewhere, or a body chain underneath. It is both ladylike and naughty and I think there is a bit of both in all of us.”

High street style:

Mathilde Polka Dot Tee Dress, £350, L.K.Bennett

Alessandra also said that one of her inspirations behind the design was actually Kate's mother-in-law, Princess Diana. "She wore polka dots so well and I know all of her looks by heart," she revealed. The designer only started her label in 2010, and we know there will be plenty more great designs coming from her....

