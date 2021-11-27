Sophie Wessex surprises in high-waisted trousers and leather jacket for new outing

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Countess of Wessex paid a visit to Transform Housing and Support services in Walton-on-Thames last week, looking surprisingly casual in a leather jacket.

Sophie, who is Patron of Transform, discovered how the organisation has been supporting homeless and vulnerable individuals during the Covid-19 pandemic. Embracing a laid-back look for the visit, the 56-year-old royal recycled her Prada leather jacket, worn layered over a simple white blouse. She dressed the casual ensemble up with a pair of high-waisted blue Alberta Ferretti trousers.

WATCH: The Countess of Wessex breaks down in tears over Prince Philip

The royal accessorised with her 'Constance Amulette Rose Gold Pendant' by Hermes and wore her blonde hair down in loose waves, keeping her makeup understated and light.

Like Sophie's understated look? We've sourced the perfect dupe of her shirt from Monsoon. The frill detail makes it the perfect desk to drinks choice this winter, and at just £36 it's ultra affordable.

Transform colleagues and clients were very excited to meet our royal patron The Countess of Wessex when she paid a visit to our Elmbridge service last week! 😀https://t.co/quWcFxB5Pd pic.twitter.com/X1PUBF4JUi — Transform Housing & Support (@transformhs) November 26, 2021

During her visit, the Countess took part in a game of chess and tried her hand at completing a London Underground-themed jigsaw puzzle.

Sophie also helped make some pizzas and was reportedly heard bantering with residents and staff about football.

Amanda Frill Front Pintuck Top Ivory, £36, Monsoon

Chief Executive Lawrence Santcross commented: "It was wonderful to be able to welcome The Countess to our Elmbridge services. We were proud to demonstrate the dedication and compassion that has been shown by colleagues while enabling clients to transform their lives."

Residents also loved the Countess' visit, with Transform resident Saul telling the charity's blog: "She was genuinely interested to hear about my background and how Transform have supported me."

Transform helps provide specialist housing for homeless and vulnerable people across Surrey, West Sussex, Berkshire, Hampshire and south west London.

The royal was last seen at the Rifles Awards Dinner

Countess Sophie was last seen at the Rifles Awards Dinner at the City of London Guildhall alongside the Duchess of Cornwall.

Looking as polished as ever, the mother-of-two rocked a gorgeous blue, floor-length maxi-gown by Emilia Wickstead that was cinched at the waist, nude high heels by Jimmy Choo and the most sensational sequin bag.

