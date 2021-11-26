We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

How totally glam did the Countess of Wessex look on Wednesday evening? The royal went to the biennial Rifles Awards Dinner at the City of London Guildhall.

READ: Get Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s style for less in the Black Friday sales

Looking as polished and pretty as ever, the mother-of-two rocked a gorgeous blue, floor-length maxi-gown that was cinched at the waist by Emilia Wickstead, nude high heels by Jimmy Choo and the most sensational sequin bag.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sophie, Countess of Wessex, comments on the Queen's colourful style

The clutch bag (or so we thought) is ideal for the Christmas period as it features sequins and the cutest charm. But, no, it's actually a makeup bag! Identified as the Studio 54 Blue Cosmetic Bag by Nars, it's sadly no longer available to buy.

Sophie carried a sequin cosmetic bag

But we can totally see why Sophie decided to reuse it to go with her outfit, it really gives the whole look a special edge, don't you think? We found some fab alternatives if you want to take a leaf out of the Countess' book. Keep scrolling!

Get the look!

Dune Logo-embossed sequinned cross-body bag, £52, Selfridges

MORE: Kate Middleton's favourite handbag brand is having a huge Black Friday sale

The blonde royal also wore her trademark blonde hair in a small bun that was tied at the back and natural makeup highlighted her pretty features.

You may also like:

Maze Bag - Classic Blue, £112.00, JW PEI

At the event, the Duchess of Cornwall was also in attendance and looked incredible wearing a beautiful long black velvet dress and a stunning emerald necklace with matching earrings. The glittering reception was held in the Print room and the royal family joined members, veterans and specially invited guests for the event.

READ: 56 best Black Friday 2021 fashion deals you need to know about

Sophie, 56, often makes sassy fashion statements with her handbags. At her appearance at Wimbledon in 2019, she carried a silver clutch bag alongside her gorgeous Peter Pilotto dress - and the arm candy featured a brazen message. The clutch was embroidered with a statement that read: "I am not saying I am wonderwoman. I'm just saying that no one has ever seen me and wonderwoman in the same place." Love it!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.