The Duchess of Cornwall attended a sombre engagement on Thursday morning, joining the Dean of Westminster to lay a Cross of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in light of Armistice Day.

Looking glamorous as ever, Camilla opted to wear an elegant emerald green coat styled with a coordinating silk scarf. Featuring flattering pleats and statement shoulder detailing, the royal's autumnal ensemble looked stunning paired with black heeled boots and coordinating dark accessories. The Duchess aptly teamed her look with a Remembrance Day poppy and a silver brooch commissioned by The Rifles, which was formally presented to Camilla by General Sir Patrick Sanders, Colonel Commandant of The Rifles.

According to Clarence House, the silver Bugle Horn on Camilla's brooch is used as the cap badge of The Rifles and is worn by every Rifleman today. Considered to be the ideal replacement for the drum, the bugle horn was adopted by Light Infantry and later Rifle Regiments from the early 1800s to pass orders across the battlefield.

Duchess Camilla teamed her emerald green coat with all-black accessories

Duchess Camilla styled her blonde hair perfectly beneath a faux fur trim hat, donning black leather gloves to guard against the November chill in London.

Following a two-minute silence at 11am, the royal met with the royal veterans and representatives from the Armed Forces.

In a nod to a tradition set by the late Duke of Edinburgh on occasions when the Field of Remembrance fell on Armistice Day, the Duchess then visited the Grave of the Unknown Warrior inside Westminster Abbey, where she lay flowers in remembrance.

The Duchess of Cornwall has been Patron of The Poppy Factory since 2013

The Duchess of Cornwall has been Patron of The Poppy Factory since 2013, who has been making poppies for The Royal British Legion and the royal family since 1922.

The Poppy Factory supports veterans with mental or physical health conditions back into work throughout England, Wales and Northern Ireland. More than 1300 wounded, injured, and sick veterans around the UK have been supported back into meaningful employment in their communities by the charity since 2010.

