Princess Eugenie is resplendent in bridal white and Barbie bow as she supports family

Princess Eugenie, 34, didn't miss the opportunity to show her support for her cousin Prince William, who hosted a garden party at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday on behalf of King Charles.

Despite the unpredictable UK weather failing to provide sunny spring climes, Eugenie proved a bit of rain won't get in the way of her impeccable style. She was pictured looking effortlessly chic in a bridal white dress featuring a rounded neckline, cap sleeves, ruffled detailing and a midi skirt.

© Getty Eugenie was ethereal in a bridal white dress

Accessorising to perfection, Sarah Ferguson's daughter added a prink embroidered hat with an oversized satin Barbie bow, styling her auburn hair into a low ponytail and sporting a flawless beauty blend that highlighted her features.

© Getty Eugenie joined royals such as Princess Beatrice

The garden party was a family affair, with Eugenie joining her sister Princess Beatrice, as well as Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall and Peter Phillips.

Two guests that were notably absent were King Charles and the Princess of Wales, both of whom were diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. While Charles hosted the Sovereign's Creative Industries Garden Party last week alongside his wife Queen Camilla, he passed the hosting duties to his son this week.

© Getty Prince William was in high spirits as he hosted the garden party at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday

The Prince of Wales was in high spirits for his latest outing, which saw him meet guests from a number of his and his wife Princess Kate's patronages, military affiliations, and passion projects including Homewards, RAF Valley, Swim England and tenants across Duchy of Cornwall sites.

Eugenie is no stranger to garden parties, having attended many at Buckingham Palace in the past. Back in 2019, Eugenie looked gorgeous as she joined Prince Harry and the late Queen in a nude Sandro dress with a pretty pleated skirt alongside an Alice band in her hair and her favourite Valentino pumps.

© Getty Guests were pictured shielding from the rain

Six years earlier, she chose a similarly neutral outfit that consisted of a white dress, a cream jacket and black espadrilles.

Eugenie's fashion confessions

© Getty The York sisters previously opened up about their similar fashion choices

The York sisters have been open about their close family bond in the past, but admitted one of the few times they have clashed was over fashion!

"One of the biggest fights we ever had was about a pair of Converse trainers," Beatrice confessed to Vogue. "We have the same size feet and both of us had identical pairs. One pair got trashed and the other sister may have swapped them."

On a more serious note, Eugenie explained that they are "real" as opposed to promoting their perfect lives on social media, from their careers to their fashion choices and their home lives.

"We want to show people who we are as working, young, royal women, but also not to be afraid of putting ourselves out there," she said.

"Nowadays, it’s so easy to recoil when you see a perfect image on Instagram – but it’s important that it’s real. We’re real."

