Royal-inspired Valentine's Day gifts Kate Middleton and the royal ladies will heart

Valentine's Day is almost here! There's no escaping 14 February; shopping online for gifts has become a total love fest. Here at HELLO! we are all about the royals, and we've been inspired by the stylish royal ladies, from the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex to the Countess of Wessex and Lady Kitty Spencer. What gifts would they like for V-day we wonder? Because if it's good enough for our favourite royal couples, it's good enough for us.

We've come a long way since a measly box of chocolates, so it's no surprise that Kate, Meghan and co's best-loved brands produce some royally wonderful Valentine's Day gifts, so there's no excuse to not treat the one you love (or yourself) on the big day.

Romantic regal Bling

Red Tullia Earrings, £110, Soru

Duchess Kate loves her jems and one of her go-to jewellery brands is Soru. She first wore a pair of their earrings back in 2016, and wore the same pair in January 2020 at Buckingham Palace. The baroque, double-sided statement gems were a firm favourite of the mother-of-three and we have a feeling should would adore these Red Tulia earrings, too.

Love Diamonds 18ct Gold Diamond Evil Eye Necklace, £895, Annoushka

Duchess Kate has worn Annoushka jewels on numerous occasions - it's clearly her firm fave. The mother-of-three has long championed the British jewellery brand having worn a pair of their Yellow Gold Freshwater pearl baroque drops worth £320 many times. We think she would love this evil eye necklace, it's so dainty, yet striking.

Blooming lovely

20 Red British Tulips, £25, Smith & Munson

The royal family love flowers; they are always first to head to the famed Chelsea Flower Show each year. We adore these beautiful tulips by Smith & Munson. They can be sent through the post with ease.

Beauty buys with a royal edge

Aquis Anti-Microbial Rapid Turban Copper, £30, Look Fantastic

Jon Chapman, the celebrity hairstylist that has tended to the Duchess of Sussex' hair in the past, used an Aquis Hair towel on the royal. The time-saving tool is engineered to wick water away from hair, rather than absorbing it, so hair dries in half the time of normal bath towels. We think Meghan, the girl who has everything, would love this new Copper Sure Hair Wrap from the range.

Liz Earle Cleanse & Glow Transforming Gel Cleanser, £24.50, Boots

The Countess of Wessex visited Liz Earle's headquarters back in 2018 and we bet she loved the famous products the brand has to offer. The all new Cleanse & Glow Transforming Gel Cleanser is launching 27 January 2022 at Boots, just in time for V Day. The vitamin C-rich product is bound to be top of the royal's list.

Estee Lauder Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond Transformative Brilliance serum, £245, Selfridges

Lady Kitty Spencer is a huge fan of this luxury range by Estee Lauder and we think she'd love a bottle of the brand's new serum. It includes one of the beauty world's most talked about ingrediants right now - truffle, which gives skin a major boost of vitality.

A royally-approved candle

Special-Edition Velvet Rose & Oud Home Candle, £65.00, Jo Malone London

The Duchess of Cambridge famously had Jo Malone's Orange Blossom candles burning at her wedding at Westminster Abbey in 2011. So you can bet she would love this special edition Velvet Rose & Oud Home Candle. It's warm, velvety, and we love the swish red packaging.

Travel planner for the jet-set royal

The World Class Leather Tech Case, £465, STOW

Back when the Duchess of Sussex had a lifestyle blog called The Tig, she often listed some of her favourite travel accessories online. The STOW First Class Tech Case was something she couldn't live without, and we can totally see why. The royal had her initials hallmarked on the orange version of the case - which is ideal for jetsetters who want to hold their passport, USB cables and tickets. Now available in a rich red with cream lining - it's perfect V day fodder.

A fragrance with the royal seal of approval

Creed Leather Sleeve & Aventus For Her, £410, Creed

Creed fragrances have some serious royal connections. Prince Charles' fave scent is from the fragrance house; he reportedly loves Green Irish Tweed. With that in mind, we wonder if that would inspire fellow royal gentleman to invest in some Creed perfume for their ladies? We love the Leather Sleeve & Aventus For Her set - the pouch alongside the scent is a beautiful gift.

A thoughtful self-care gift

Anti-Anxiety Crystal Set, £39.99, The Crystal Sky

The Duchess of Sussex loves crystal healing. On her desk during her 40th birthday video was white quartz; said to aid concentration. We think she'd love this set from The Crystal Sky - it contains four crystals which help to clear away negative energy.

The hair tool for Princess curls

Babyliss 9000 Cordless Hot Brush, £180, Beauty Bay

The Duchess of Cambridge has the hair 'do of dreams. In fact, she single-handedly made the blow-dry cool again with those iconic coiffed curls. This amazing cordless hot-brush helps you get your curls royal-ready at home.

The write royal

Pen Sleeve, Hello Lovely, £12, Katie Loxton

The Duchess of Sussex is known for her love of letter writing and calligraphy, and we think she'd love this gorgeous pen set from Katie Loxton. So chic!

Kitchenware done the royal way

Smeg Dolce & Gabbana 2-Slice Toaster, £499.00, John Lewis

This will be Lady Kitty Spencer's first V Day as a wife, and we think this incredible toaster has her name on it. She'd love the D&G print, after all, she is their international ambassador!

Shoes with the royal stamp

Veja Campo Sneaker, £115, Shoeaholics

Meghan Markle loves a laid-back look and is mostly responsible for the fashion obsession with trainer brand Veja as a result. The Duchess first wore her Vejas during the royal tour of Australia in 2018, and searches for the shoes increased by 115 percent soon afterwards. Kate has a pair too, she rocked a similar style in 2021. We think both ladies would love this fancy pair with the red flash - so cute!

2750 Cotu Classic dark Bordeaux, £57.00, Superga

Kate Middleton loves her Superga 'Cotu' trainers for casual events; they're her go-to shoe choice for laidback engagements. We bet Duchess Kate's would love these dark red numbers, perfect for February 14th.

