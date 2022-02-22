Lady Amelia Windsor's new outfit comes from a charity shop Lady Amelia Windsor's new outfit comes from a charity shop

Lady Amelia Windsor always looks incredible, with a varied wardrobe full of designer threads, and the occasional high street piece. But sometimes, the cousin of Prince William and Harry heads to charity shops for her clothes.

On Monday, Amelia shared a photograph on Instagram of herself at luxury eatery House of Hyde, wearing a knotted top, pinstripe trousers and a belt. The blonde royal tagged Fara charity shops to let her followers know where her look was from. Amazing!

We checked out the charity and it's got a wonderful cause. FARA Retail has over 40 shops selling donated goods directly and online, including clothing, vintagewear, books and homeware.

The online team has specialist knowledge in fine art, books and other collectables, giving access to high quality and rare pieces.

Amelia looked amazing in her fabulous outfit

The website states: "FARA is one of the largest and most experienced NGO care providers in Romania, reaching out to the poor, the marginalised and most discriminated in society. FARA’s projects fund, develop and manage services providing care, security, and love to improve the quality of life and opportunity. This has been achieved by setting up and running leading edge charity shops in London."

Speaking to HELLO!, the royal gave us lots of top tips on how to keep your wardrobe ethical. She explained: "Love the items in there, washing them properly and responsibly. Using a steamer to refresh items or even putting them in the freezer for a quick refresh - Orsola De Castro has so many incredible tips in her book Loved Clothes Last - I highly recommend giving it a read."

She added: "If things don't fit, get them tailored - there is a great new app called Sojo where your clothes are picked up by bicycle and taken to a tailor and cycled back to you after having been altered to fit you like a glove.

