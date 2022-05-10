Kate Middleton makes symbolic style statement at Glade of Light memorial - did you notice?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Manchester for a royal appointment where they attended the Glade of Light memorial, which was in memory of the Manchester bombings in May 2017.

William and Kate joined bereaved families and some of those injured in the attack. William proceeded to speak at the ceremony and Duchess Kate laid flowers.

The memorial features a white marble halo centrepiece and bears the names of the 22 people, including children, killed in the terrorist attack. Over 1000 people were also injured when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a homemade device as Ariana Grande's concert was finishing.

The monument incorporates a garden for remembrance and reflection, including a hawthorn tree which will bloom around the time of the anniversary each year.

Kate looked stunning in her coat dress

There are also personalised memory capsules, filled with mementoes of each of the victims, embedded within the stone.

Mother-of-three Kate wore a new outfit, consisting of a seriously elegant grey dress coat by Michael Kors Collection, with sleek high heels. She wore her glosssy hair in a super sleek and straight style and her makeup was as natural and glowing as ever.

Kate had a new bag by Polene

The Duchess carried a bue bag by French brand Polene and her gold earrings featured a bumble bee and honeycomb - a reference to the Manchester Bee.

Kate's earrings had a special meaning

According to the Manchester City Council Website: "The Manchester worker bee is one of the best-known symbols of Manchester and has been an emblem for the city for over 150 years. The bee denotes Mancunians’ hard work ethic and the city being a hive of activity. It has also come to represent the sense of unity in our great city."

In 2017, William released a statement on the horrific terror attack.

In a statement released by Kensington Palace, the royal said: "Like everyone, Catherine, Harry and I are left shocked and saddened by the tragedy that unfolded in Manchester overnight. Hundreds of friends, parents, children, and partners are confronting unimaginable grief today, and we send our thoughts to them all. We also send our thanks to the people of Manchester for their display of strength, decency, and community that is an example to the world."

