Kate Middleton is a vision of beauty in vibrant summer dress and striking accessory

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise appearance at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday afternoon, for the annual Garden party. We loved her new outfit, which consisted of a stunning tailored dress by Emilia Wickstead and a striking pink fascinator by Jane Taylor.

READ: Rebekah Vardy has been inspired by Kate Middleton - did you notice?

Enjoying the sunshine, Kate looked in great spirits and wore her hair in an elegant updo, style neatly beneath her 'Lyssa' hat, which is described by Jane Taylor as "involving swerving abaca pleats in tonal shades, which emphasise its depth and intricacy".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton wows in pink dress at the Queen's garden party

Complementing her feminine, figure-flattering attire, the Duchess' makeup was as flawless as ever. Beautiful!

MORE: Kate Middleton's most popular dress to rent revealed - and it costs way less than you think

The wife of Prince William cut a seriously elegant figure in her tailored blazer dress, which appears to be a bespoke number from Emilia Wickstead's summer collection - one of Kate's most trusted designers.

Her gorgeous ensemble featured a neat collar, elegant long sleeves and chic pleated skirt, crafted in a coral pink hue.

The Duchess wowed in a vibrant tailored dress

The Countess of Wessex was also in attendance with Prince Edward, wearing a stunning floral dress with sheer detailing.

Kate, 40, last attended the event in 2019, where she rocked a pink Alexander McQueen coatdress and a matching Juliette Botterill hat to protect her face from the sun's strong rays. Finishing off her look, she added nude suede pumps by Gianvito Rossi and a clutch by Loeffler Randall.

Kate looked stunning alongside Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex

Earlier this month, Buckingham Palace announced that Her Majesty the Queen will not be making an appearance this year.

Garden parties are a major part of the royal family's calendar and this year's attendees will no doubt be disappointed to miss seeing the Queen, who is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this year, in person. The parties were sadly cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, but this year, the royal household is very much looking forward to welcoming guests back.

GET THE LOOK

Tailored Dress, £25.20, Missguided

Crew Neck Knitted Skater Dress, £60, Karen Millen

READ: Still obsessed with Kate Middleton's pink Rixo dress? River Island has the best lookalike

Traditionally, Her Majesty welcomes over 30,000 guests to spend a relaxed afternoon in the beautiful gardens of her royal residences. These public events allow the Queen to speak to a broad range of people from all walks of life, all of whom have made a positive impact in their community.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.