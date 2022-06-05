Kate Middleton's latest Jubilee dress will make you double take

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge looked as incredible as ever on Sunday when she stepped out for the Queen's Jubilee Pageant on the final day of the weekend-long celebrations.

Kate Middleton looked utterly radiant in a hot pink dress which has been made by Stella McCartney, and we bet the crowds were just as stunned as we were by the custom raspberry red viscose dress.

The Duchess' perfectly styled hair was immaculately curled and her complexion was flawless with a gorgeous glow. The royal kept her jewellery simple to let the long sleeve dress do the talking and she could be seen sporting small silver drop earrings.

WATCH: See the moment Prince Charles blows a kiss to Kate Middleton

Kate was pictured next to her son Prince Louis and daughter Princess Charlotte and Mike Tindall was spotted sitting behind the Duchess.

The pageant kicked off at 2:30pm with a carnival procession past Buckingham Palace, which included military personnel, performers, key workers and public volunteers.

The Duchess stunning in a long sleeve dress

The finale will be a sight to behold with Ed Sheeran performing his hit song Perfect in homage to the 73-year marriage of the Queen and the late Prince Philip.

Kate sported an entirely different but equally as beautiful ensemble on Saturday when she attended the Platinum Party at the Palace in a white power suit.

Kate wowed in bright pink

The glittering evening was packed with stars, and it comprised of performances from George Ezra, Alicia Keys, Queen + Adam Lambert, Nile Rodgers, and Eurovision star Sam Ryder.

Musical legend Diana Ross closed the show spectacularly with her first UK live performance in 15 years ahead of her Glastonbury Festival appearance later this month.

The Duchess of Cornwall was also at the star-studded show, pulling out all of the stops wearing a black outfit.

Kate looked lovely at the Thanksgiving event on Friday

Earlier in the day, many senior royals were spotted at Big Jubilee Lunches around the UK, sitting down with members of the public to enjoy sandwiches and cake in honour of Her Majesty.

Mum-of-three Kate has had a busy weekend as she also attended the Service of Thanksgiving on Friday, where she wore a pastel yellow coat dress. Other royals in attendance were the Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Princess Anne, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla.

The Bank Holiday weekend has been packed with a multitude of wonderful celebrations to mark the Queen's 70-year reign.

