The moving meaning behind the Queen's latest jewellery statement

To mark her Platinum Jubilee, the Queen was gifted a particularly thoughtful item courtesy of the Liverpool Philharmonic Society, of which the monarch is a patron. The society offered the royal a diamond and pearl brooch to add to her lavish jewellery collection and the special piece is shrouded in nostalgia.

The curved brooch boasts an array of precious stones situated against a platinum staff that pays homage to the National Anthem. The staff, which is styled in a wing-like structure, culminates in a pearl and diamond encrusted swirl, making for a dazzling jewellery statement.

Royal jewellery information Instagram account @theroyaljewelrybox provided extensive information regarding the beautiful piece: "The Queen has received another Jubilee gift, this time from the Liverpool Philharmonic Society. The orchestra teamed up with jeweler David M. Robinson to create this one-of-a-kind brooch for the Queen, inspired by the music of the group. The Queen is patron of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic."

The post elaborated: "The brooch was inspired by the notes sung in "God Save the Queen" (third slide). The brooch features a large pearl at the center of the stylised staff, and the round diamonds set to the right of the pearl are the exact notes of the first line of the National anthem - G, G, A, F#, G and A. Fitting for the Platinum Jubilee, the brooch is set in platinum."

Royal fans adored the incredible brooch and were quick to pen their thoughts about the piece on social media. "What a beautiful piece in tribute to the Queen!," one commented, while another said: "Wow! What a fantastic idea - love it!" A third agreed, adding: "I think this is an extremely gracious and special gift. It took a wonderful team, with great imagination to come up with and execute it so perfectly."

The Queen is known to be a big fan of brooches and is thought to have a collection of more than a hundred, all of which have special meaning.

