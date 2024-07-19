Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Beatrice just made this floral dress entirely sell out - we can see why
Princess Beatrice of York arrives for the Boodles Boxing Ball at Park Plaza Westminster Bridge Hotel on October 1, 2011 © Getty

Princess Beatrice just made this floral dress sell out and we can see why

The fashion brand that our favourite redhead York royal can't get enough

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Finding the perfect dress can be quite a difficult task -  the choices out there are endless, and it's quite easy for some brands to get lost amongst others. But one company that has grown considerably over the years and has amassed a huge following is ALB

The label is loved by celebrities and even royalty; Princess Beatrice is a consistent customer and rocked a stunning floral dress by the brand last month, called 'Windsor in Autumn' which is still available. Run, don't walk.

Princess Beatrice pays surprise visit to West Thornton Primary School in Croydon to join in with story time© PA
Princess Beatrice wore an ALB dress in May during a royal visit

We sat down with the founder, Anne-Louise, who gave us the lowdown on all things ALB.

Many brands would give anything for a royal to be interested in their styles. Anne-Louise is refreshingly down to earth about it. "Princess Beatrice has often worn ALB. She actually made a purchase from us in 2022 which was extremely exciting. Having totality on ALB is always something we are extremely proud of and it brings a new audience every time. The dress did sell out!"

Speaking about her brand, the businesswoman is passionate about the fact her clothes are timeless pieces that can be worn forever. She explains: "ALB is not a trend-led brand. We believe in bringing out timeless pieces to wear again and again. Our feedback is always that the customer got so many compliments and felt so special wearing ALB. We have built a sense of community among our customers creating a space for interaction, inspiration and support. We engage our customers through social media, often asking them to help the design process."

ALB's 'Windsor In Autumn' was worn by Beatrice earlier this month
ALB's 'Windsor In Autumn' was worn by Beatrice in May

Celebrities also adore the label, which actually resulted in the founder switching careers!  "ALB has had the honour of being embraced by a variety of celebrities," explains Anne-Louise.

"Our brand was significantly highlighted by Vogue Williams when we first began. I had to leave my corporate role to keep up with the demand. Our most recent key moments have been Frankie Bridge, Molly Mae and of course, Princess Beatrice."

ALB floral maxi dress
ALB's items have a timeless element to them and are made in stunning fabrics

Here at HELLO!, we are all about the royals. And just like us, Anne-Louise is a big fan. 

Anne Louise Boutique Pop up shop in Covent Garden
There's now an ALB pop up shop in Covent Garden

On her best-dressed royal, she mused: "I think they all have such impeccable style but the Princess of Wales would be an ALB favourite if we had to choose!" 

Princess Kate Middleton on June 17, 2022 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)© Getty
The Princess of Wales is a dream client for ALB

