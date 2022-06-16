Queen Letizia's gorgeous floral dress has the perfect M&S lookalike

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Queen Letizia of Spain is admired for a multitude of reasons and her willingness to re-wear her favourite wardrobe pieces is only one of them, as she proved earlier this week.

The royal stepped out into the Madrid sunshine earlier this week, looking beautiful in a billowy leaf green and multicoloured floral dress with her brunette tresses floating behind her. Fans were delighted by the familiar sight of the stunning Maje Paris dress – styled in a brand new way.

WATCH: Queen Letizia's Handbag Contents Revealed As She Suffers Major Slip-up

The 49-year-old mother of two teamed her dress with a purple leather crocodile clutch and gorgeous bright amethyst and emerald gemstone earrings. Her shoes were sky-high nude pointed court shoes and she kept her makeup looking totally natural with just a hint of bronze eyeshadow.

Letizia donned her favourite floaty dress this week

The queen's stunning amethyst and emerald earrings

Letizia accessorized the same dress completely differently in 2020 when she visited Palma on the Spanish island of Mallorca with her husband King Felipe of Spain and her look was very Duchess Kate.

Letizia accessorized with Kate's favourite shoes in 2020

The Queen wore high wedged nude espadrilles which tied at the ankle and wore her hair swept up in an elegant ponytail which worked perfectly with the summer dress.

Ardent fashion fans will also recall how the queen has styled this green floral dress for formal occasions. Back in July 2019, the Queen wore the same stiletto nude court shoes but with her hair set in neat waves and an elegant deep side parting with dramatic smokey eye makeup chestnut lip gloss.

The dress's glamourous 2019 debut

Since the queen is clearly keeping this beautiful dress trending, we have found two stunningly similar dresses available at ASOS for just £22.50 and M&S for £75.

Ultimate tea dress in green floral print, now £22.50 (was £28), ASOS

V-neck green print swing dress, £75, M&S

Letizia has shown us how versatile this dress is and we're delighted that it isn't going out of style anytime soon.

