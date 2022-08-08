Kate Middleton's secret touching tribute to Princess Charlotte in latest outing

It was so lovely to see the Duchess of Cambridge and her only daughter, Princess Charlotte, at the Commonwealth Games last week. It was the first time Charlotte had appeared out in public without her brothers Prince George and Prince Louis.

Kate looked as stunning as ever wearing a crisp white suit by Alexander McQueen as she watched the swimming heats. She added toe cap high heel shoes by Camilla Elphick and finished the look with subtle silver jewellery by Mappin and Webb.

The mother-of-three's sparkling jewellery set included a pair of £3,750 diamond carriage earrings and a matching £2,000 pendant. This particular set was the very same set she wore to the christening of her daughter back in 2015. How lovely is that?

Princess Charlotte stole the show in her pretty Rachel Riley dress, which featured bold white detail. The versatile frock was made in a soft jersey material with a classic navy and ivory breton stripe. It came with a signature peter pan collar with a lace trimmed edge.

Kate wearing Mappin & Webb jewellery at the Commonwealth Games

The nautical theme is also royally-approved, with the likes of Kate, the Duchess of Sussex and Duchess Camilla all sporting the chic pattern.

Kate wore the same jewellery at Princess Charlotte's christening in 2015

This was the Cambridges' first appearance at the Games. The Wessex family sat behind the Cambridges, with Sophie looking gorgeous in white trousers and a pastel peach printed top. Her daughter Louise, 18, coordinated with the royal in a white blouse and a patterned maxi skirt in similar hues.

The Wessex's joined the Cambridges at the Commonwealth Games

Earlier on Tuesday, Edward, who has been a regular attendee at the Commonwealth Games, was spotted watching the athletics fixtures with his children. The family also enjoyed the weightlifting and swimming events the day before.

