Princess Eugenie just wore the outfit every royal woman adores

At the weekend, Princess Eugenie looked incredible wearing an impossibly sharp black suit, which featured on her Anti-Slavery Collective's Instagram account - the charity organisation she runs.

Advertising for a new job role at her company, she said: "Are you passionate about human rights and fighting modern slavery? Do you have experience in any of the following areas: communications, social media, marketing, fundraising and administration? Then you might be the perfect candidate to work for us! For more information email us your CV to contact@theantislaverycollective.org."

Alongside the caption, the daughter of Prince Andrew wore a black suit with bold gold statement buttons, and underneath you could see a grey and black tweed top. With her hair blow-dried in a sleek and straight style, Princess Beatrice's younger sister looked sensational.

Power suits are the ultimate wardrobe staple right now, both classy and sophisticated, teaming a structured blazer with coordinating suit trousers is the perfect ensemble for any occasion.

It's interesting that the royal should pick a suit to wear for such a professional photograph. Not only does it look super sleek, it's a style many royal ladies wear.

The Countess of Wessex rocked a pink suit at the Chelsea Flower Show

The Countess of Wessex arrived at the Chelsea Flower Show earlier this year, wearing a stylish and relaxed pale pink suit by one of her favourite designer brands, Victoria Beckham. The double-breasted blazer crafted from light wool fabric with pale tortoiseshell buttons was perfect for exploring the gardens and complemented Sophie's natural look.

The Duchess of Cambridge has long been a fan of the suit, rocking a variety in many different colours. Our favourite has to be the purple suit she wore back in 2021 in Ireland.

The Duchess of Cambridge wowed in her purple suit in 2021

Kate spent the day meeting nursing students at Ulster University’s Magee Campus to hear how their studies have progressed since the national lockdown. We loved her bold suit, which was by Emilia Wickstead.

