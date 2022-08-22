Princess Charlotte's sell-out stripe dress just had an amazing autumn update

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

At the start of August, the Cambridges headed to day six of the Commonwealth Games, held in Birmingham. It was so lovely to see Princess Charlotte accompanying her mother Kate Middleton, and her father, Prince William.

During the event, the seven-year-old wore a dazzling nautical dress by one of her most-worn designers, Rachel Riley. The versatile dress was made in a soft jersey material with a classic navy and ivory breton stripe. It comes with a signature peter pan collar with a lace trimmed edge.

The 'Navy Breton Striped Jersey Dress' costs £39 and since the moment she stepped out in it, the frock completely sold out in under 24 hours. The dress has proved so popular that the designer Rachel offered a waiting list for the fancy number.

Now the weather is getting a little cooler, we were excited to see the dress has had an update reader for autumn - it now has sleeves! This means it's ideal for a party or event for the latter part of the year.

Princess Charlotte looked super cute in her Rachel Riley dress

Charlotte has a habit of selling out dresses particularly from Rachel's label.

Breton striped jersey dress, £49, Rachel Riley

Last year, when Prince George's little sister turned six, in her heartwarming birthday snap, Charlotte wore a super pretty frock from Rachel Riley once again, that was printed with florals, had puff sleeves and a kitsch button front. It costs £59 and has proved to be the fastest selling item in the brand's 25-year history.

There was a huge interest in the frock after the pictures were released; so much so, the brand completely sold out within 12 hours, and jaw-droppingly sold six months’ worth of the dress in just three days.

