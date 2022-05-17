The Queen opens the Elizabeth line in the most vibrant outfit she's ever worn Her Majesty brought the sunshine in her new outfit…

On Tuesday, Her Majesty the Queen made a surprise appearance to officially open the completed Elizabeth line, which has been named in her honour.

We loved the fact that the monarch brought the sun with her, arriving in a truly beautiful outfit by Stewart Parvin in the boldest yellow we've ever seen. The double-wool crepe coat in the bright shade was worn with an A-line silk dress in shades of yellow, royal blue and turquoise, and the mother-of-four topped off the look with a coordinating hat by Rachel Trevor-Morgan, and her Singapore brooch. Beautiful!

With her radiant red lipstick and beautiful pearl jewellery, she never looked better.

The monarch was given an Oyster card and was even shown how to use it on a ticket machine! The 96-year-old, who now rarely carries out public engagements outside of her royal residences, joined her youngest son Prince Edward at Paddington Station for the special royal visit.

The Queen looked radient in her yellow Stewart Parvin outfit

The Queen met Crossrail and Elizabeth line workers and made her way around the station concourse, before unveiling a plaque stating that she had “officially opened” the Elizabeth line, she then spent time in the station before departing in a lift, escorted by her son.

The Queen opened the Elizabeth Line

The nation’s longest reigning head of state is just over two weeks away from her Platinum Jubilee celebratory weekend. A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said: “In a happy development, Her Majesty The Queen is attending today’s event to mark the completion of the Elizabeth line.Her Majesty was aware of the engagement and the organisers were informed of the possibility she may attend.”

The Elizabeth line, named in honour of the Queen in her Jubilee year, will open to passengers on May 24.

