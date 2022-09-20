Amazon has an amazing lookalike of Meghan Markle's pearl earrings gifted by the Queen

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When Meghan Markle embarked on her first-ever solo royal engagement with Queen Elizabeth II in 2018, the newlywed Duchess of Sussex wore a beautiful pair of pearl and diamond earrings gifted to her by the Queen - and we've found a beautiful lookalike for just £31.99 ($18.99) on Amazon.

RELATED: Duchess Meghan wears 'beautiful' gift as she honours the late Queen

The Duchess has worn the earrings on so many occasions, most poignantly to pay tribute to the Queen after Her Majesty's passing.

Meghan Markle's earrings: A gift from the Queen

It was a truly iconic moment when the Duchess of Sussex appeared alone alongside her grandmother-in-law in 2018.

RELATED: Royal jewels fit for a Duchess: Meghan Markle's jewellery collection

SHOP: Where to buy Meghan Markle's favourite sentimental jewellery

The Duchess accessorised the cream caped Givenchy dress with the pair of pearl and diamond earrings that Buckingham Palace later confirmed were a gift to Meghan from her grandmother-in-law the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II gave the pearl and diamond earrings, said to possibly be from Birks, to the Duchess in 2018

Later reflecting on their first engagement together, Meghan said: "We had breakfast together that morning, and she’d given me a beautiful gift, and I just really loved being in her company," also explaining that the gift was "some beautiful pearl earrings and a matching necklace."

The Duchess of Sussex's earrings: where to find a lookalike

GET THE LOOK: Cubic zirconia and faux pearl earrings, £31.99/$18.99, Amazon

The original luxury earrings might be out of reach, of course. But we love the simplicity and elegance of Meghan look and think that the cubic zirconia and faux pearl earrings available on Amazon make a beautiful statement, too.

Of course, if you are looking for more, or less, of an investment - or even to shop the real thing – there are other options as well.

Kate Spade Pearls of Wisdom studs, were £45 now £25 / $19

Cultured Freshwater Pearl & Diamond Accent Stud Earrings, £465.95 / $500, Macy's

Pearl and white stone ear studs, £198 / $239, Thomas Sabo

Pearl and Cubic Zirconia earrings, were £49 now £12, Wowcher.co.uk

9ct White Gold Diamond and 6-6.5mm Fresh Water Pearl Earrings, £200, Goldsmiths

Loading the player...

WATCH: A closer look at Meghan Markle's jewellery collection

At the time Meghan first wore the earrings, royal watchers identified them as $1,095 Akoya Pearl and Diamond Earrings in White Gold from Birks, but it has also been speculated they could have come from the Queen's personal jewellery collection.

No matter what the origin, the jewels are stunning...

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.