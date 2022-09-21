Queen Letizia ups the ante in sell-out Zara midi dress and heels The royal is always partial to a high street ensemble

Queen Letizia lives the high life but loves a low price. The royal regularly sports affordable pieces from high street brands, throwing a designer accessory into the mix for added effect. The 50-year-old stepped out to attend a meeting with the Executive Director of UNICEF, Catherine Russell, wearing Zara – much to the delight of fans.

READ: Queen Letizia dazzles in floral Mango midi dress for rare family outing

Queen Letizia looked lovely in the lipstick red frock, which featured a wide neck, a sleeveless silhouette, gathered fabric detailing and a side slit. She teamed the vivid number with a black leather bag by Giorgio Armani and a pair of black point-toe heels.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Queen Letizia's Handbag Contents Revealed As She Suffers Major Slip-up

The stylish royal wore her hair tied back into a ponytail, revealing a dramatic makeup look. An eyeliner flick, a dewy skin tone, a touch of blush and a flutter of mascara made for a captivating beauty concoction.

MORE: How to copy Queen Letizia's impeccable summer style

A cluster of gold hoop huggies adorned her ears – adding a subtle touch of sparkle to her smart aesthetic

Queen Letizia looked ravishing in red

Fans online adored the queen's statement look and penned their thoughts online. "Magnifique," one commented, while another said: "Fabulous in that red dress," adding a red love heart. A third wrote: "Another beauty of a dress," and a fourth agree, mentioning: "This is stunning! She never disappoints, elegant and chic as always."

Narciso Rodrigues Gathered Dress, £159, Zara

Treat yourself to Queen Letizia's striking frock – which will remain a head-turning evening staple.

The royal loves a high street ensemble

Queen Letizia recently stepped out to attend the 50th anniversary of cancer research of the Spanish Association Against Cancer. She slipped on a sequin-clad midi dress by Nina Ricci, complete with long sleeves, a rounded neckline and a figure-hugging fit. She completed with a pair of shoes also from the luxury label – some navy suede high-heeled pumps that added a touch of sass to her playful aesthetic.

LOOK: How the fashion world has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

In her hands, the royal clasped a navy suede clutch bag that perfectly complemented the cobalt, crimson ink blue navy flecks of her iridescent dress.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.