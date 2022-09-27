Princess Charlene looks angelic in wedding dress for glamorous royal engagement The Monégasque royal dazzled onlookers

Princess Charlene of Monaco was a vision of ethereal elegance on Monday evening as she and her husband Prince Albert of Monaco attended the royal's namesake Foundation Gala.

Opting for an effortlessly glamorous getup, Princess Charlene donned an sublime white draped gown that cascaded down her athletic silhouette. The 'Sylvie Cape One-Shoulder Jersey Gown' from American luxury brand, Halston, featured a sleek Grecian-style neckline and layers of rippling silk that pooled in a circle at the hem of Charlene's skirt.

The Monégasque royal added to her goddess-like glow with a soft makeup look consisting of a rosy-hued blush, muted eyeshadow and feminine pink lip stain.

She teased her icy blonde pixie cut into a sweeping side part. The mother-of-two chose to wear a gown from Halston's bridal capsule, which "draws on the label's heritage as the go-to disco brand of the '70s."

Princess Charlene of Monaco stood out in a bridal-white ensemble

Part of the collection, Charlene's £655 'Sylvie' gown is the perfect blend between minimalist bridal couture and statement occasionwear.

Add a pair of platforms to elevate the skirt and play into the retro feel, or team it with pointed-toe mules for a refined elegance. Prince Albert looked equally smart in a white dinner jacket and suit trousers, elevated with a crisp black bowtie.

It's not the first time Charlene has chosen an opulent bridal gown for a royal engagement. Earlier this month, the royal stepped out at the U Cavagnëtu picnic for Monégasques at the Parc Princesse Antoinette, looking undeniably chic in a bridal-white ensemble.

The annual open-air event celebrates the last days of summer, and was attended by Princess Charlene and her husband Prince Albert of Monaco, as well as their two young children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

Princess Charlene donned a bespoke outfit designed by one of her favourite labels, Terrence Bray. Complete with a sheer lace tunic layered over figure-flattering wide leg trousers, the 44-year-old royal looked sleek and sophisticated in the modish getup.

