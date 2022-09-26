Princess Charlene of Monaco levels up her royal style in risqué sheer blouse

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Charlene of Monaco has rightly earned her place as one of the best-dressed royal ladies - and her latest outfit proved her licence to enchant.

The Monégasque royal stepped out in a sleek, all-black ensemble for the Zegg & Cerlati opening of the New Panerai Boutique in Monaco on Friday. Keeping her look refined, yet subtly risqué, the wife of Prince Albert of Monaco donned a sheer panelled blouse from Brunello Cucinelli.

Her mesh collared blouse was embellished with striped gold strands, adding a touch of glamour to her suitably elegant ensemble.

Princess Charlene paired her silk getup with a pair of edgy wide-leg skirt trousers, also from Brunello Cucinelli.

Princess Charlene opened the new Zegg & Cerlati boutique

The mother-of-two amped up her trouser set with a pair of diamond drop earrings, complementing her icy blonde pixie cut with frosted silver eyeshadow and a glowy pink blush.

Royal fans were quick to react to Charlene's figure-flattering trouser set, rushing to the comments of Instagram account @royalfashionpolice.

"This is stunning on her! She has such a unique aesthetic and can pull off the most interesting pieces. I hope she's well!" wrote one fan, as another penned: "Charlene is able to pull this unusual ensemble off very well. Up to date as well as elegant and chic."

A fashion-forward royal fan commented: "Love this look. I love Cucinelli. It is the ultimate extravagance."

The royal always nails a royal dress code

The royal never fails to disappoint with her unique fashion choices, even when she's rocking monochrome. Princess Charlene, who is admired for her sartorial elegance and striking sense of style, looked beautiful as she adhered to the traditional royal mourning dress code during the Queen's funeral on 19 September.

Wearing all-black, the Monégasque royal wore a bespoke Terrence Bray high-neck coat dress with a fitted waist, teamed with a pillbox hat with a black veil. She paired her look with Dior leather pumps, tights and a Prada leather tote. Sublime!

