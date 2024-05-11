Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle looks ethereal in strapless bridal gown on Nigeria tour
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover royal-style

Meghan Markle looks ethereal in strapless bridal gown after surprise outfit change

The Duchess of Sussex amazed in white for day two of her Nigeria mini tour with Prince Harry

Sophie Bates
Commerce Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Meghan Markle's Nigeria tour looks just keep getting better, and the Duchess looked beyond elegant in a strapless white gown to attend a Sit Out with Prince Harry at the Nigerian Defence Headquarters in Abuja on Saturday. 

In her second engagement of the day, the Duchess of Sussex, 42, exuded glamour in a St Agni white dress paired with heeled sandals. She teamed the bridal look with a delicate gold necklace and matching earrings, while her hair was beautifully styled in a face-framing updo. 

meghan and harry at nigerian defence headquarters © KOLA SULAIMON
Princess Harry and Meghan watched performers at the Nigerian Defence Headquarters in Abuja

Prince Harry, 39, was perfectly coordinated with his wife in a white tailored suit, a matching shirt, and a navy blue tie. 

You may also like

The Sussex's white ensembles are their second looks of the day, after the pair attended the exhibition sitting volleyball match at charity Nigeria: Unconquered on Saturday morning. 

harry and meghan at nigerian defence headquarters © KOLA SULAIMON
The royal couple both wore white for the occasion

Meghan looked seriously stylish in a daring Johanna Ortiz silk midi dress with a thigh-split and a black tropical print, which she paired with Emma Parsons black leather sandals and oversized black sunglasses. 

prince harry and meghan markle volleyball match exhibition nigeria trip © KOLA SULAIMON
Harry and Meghan held hands as they arrived at the engagement in Abuja

Prince Harry looked laid-back for the occasion wearing a black polo shirt, navy trousers and a pair of brown suede shoes. 

It's not the only time that Meghan has worn white during the Nigeria mini-tour. The mother-of-two looked radiant on Friday in a tailored single-breasted blazer and matching trousers as she arrived at the Nigerian Defence Headquarters in Abuja

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet with the Chief of Defence Staff of Nigeria at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja on May 10, 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria. (Photo by Andrew Esiebo/Getty Images for The Archewell Foundation)© Getty
The Sussex's looked smart in suits to meet with the Chief of Defence Staff

Prince Harry once again ensured that he was in sync with his wife, this time opting for a dark green suit, and fans were quick to point out that the royal couple matched the green and white shades of the Nigerian flag for the occasion. 

The Sussexes are visiting Nigeria to promote the Invictus Games. The volleyball match was held at Nigeria: Unconquered in Abuja, a local charity organisation that supports wounded, injured, or sick service members. 

Harry and Meghan welcomed to Nigerian school© Alamy
Meghan wore a blush pink dress on day one

Meghan has delighted royal fans with several new looks throughout the mini-tour so far. For her first engagement of the trip, the Duchess looked stunning in a plush pink maxi dress with a flattering halterneck and a cinched waist. She wore her hair in a low ponytail, which showed off her incredible Lanvin vintage clip-on earrings and her gold choker necklace

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more