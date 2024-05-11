Meghan Markle looks ethereal in strapless bridal gown after surprise outfit change

Meghan Markle's Nigeria tour looks just keep getting better, and the Duchess looked beyond elegant in a strapless white gown to attend a Sit Out with Prince Harry at the Nigerian Defence Headquarters in Abuja on Saturday.

In her second engagement of the day, the Duchess of Sussex, 42, exuded glamour in a St Agni white dress paired with heeled sandals. She teamed the bridal look with a delicate gold necklace and matching earrings, while her hair was beautifully styled in a face-framing updo.

© KOLA SULAIMON Princess Harry and Meghan watched performers at the Nigerian Defence Headquarters in Abuja

Prince Harry, 39, was perfectly coordinated with his wife in a white tailored suit, a matching shirt, and a navy blue tie.

The Sussex's white ensembles are their second looks of the day, after the pair attended the exhibition sitting volleyball match at charity Nigeria: Unconquered on Saturday morning.

© KOLA SULAIMON The royal couple both wore white for the occasion

Meghan looked seriously stylish in a daring Johanna Ortiz silk midi dress with a thigh-split and a black tropical print, which she paired with Emma Parsons black leather sandals and oversized black sunglasses.

© KOLA SULAIMON Harry and Meghan held hands as they arrived at the engagement in Abuja

Prince Harry looked laid-back for the occasion wearing a black polo shirt, navy trousers and a pair of brown suede shoes.

It's not the only time that Meghan has worn white during the Nigeria mini-tour. The mother-of-two looked radiant on Friday in a tailored single-breasted blazer and matching trousers as she arrived at the Nigerian Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

© Getty The Sussex's looked smart in suits to meet with the Chief of Defence Staff

Prince Harry once again ensured that he was in sync with his wife, this time opting for a dark green suit, and fans were quick to point out that the royal couple matched the green and white shades of the Nigerian flag for the occasion.

The Sussexes are visiting Nigeria to promote the Invictus Games. The volleyball match was held at Nigeria: Unconquered in Abuja, a local charity organisation that supports wounded, injured, or sick service members.

© Alamy Meghan wore a blush pink dress on day one

Meghan has delighted royal fans with several new looks throughout the mini-tour so far. For her first engagement of the trip, the Duchess looked stunning in a plush pink maxi dress with a flattering halterneck and a cinched waist. She wore her hair in a low ponytail, which showed off her incredible Lanvin vintage clip-on earrings and her gold choker necklace.