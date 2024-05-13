Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Digital Cover royal-style

Meghan Markle just re-wore her single girl stilettos and we’re shook

 The sassy shoes Prince Harry's wife has kept for many years…

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looked in great spirits during their third and final day of their trip to Nigeria on Sunday. The Duchess of Sussex celebrated Mother's Day and looked as stylish as ever at a Charity polo game at the Ikoyi Polo Club in Lagos.

WATCH: Meghan Markle's most stylish outfits

We loved her look. The mother-of-two rocked a dress by Johanna Ortiz, known as the 'Summer Counts Dress in Wilderness Beige' which came complete with a gorgeous halter neck and had a slinky, relaxed vibe. She added gold jewellery, sassy shades and a Hollywood style updo.

Britain's Meghan (C), Duchess of Sussex, and Britain's Prince Harry (L), Duke of Sussex, arrive at a charity polo game at the Ikoyi Polo Club in Lagos on May 12, 2024 as they visit Nigeria as par© KOLA SULAIMON
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Lagos Polo Club

But did you notice her shoes? Her daring gold stilettos were by Burberry and are known as the 'Prorsom Berkeley heels' and were from 2013.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Lagos airport for Official State Welcome© Getty/Andrew Esiebo
Meghan wearing a Caroline Herrera shirt over a traditional Nigerian skirt and her Burberry shoes

These shoes are over 11 years old and we realised that Meghan actually wore the heels to two events in 2013, when she was single and newly-divorced from her former husband, Trevor Engelson. So in short, they were her single girl shoes!

All single girls need a special pair of high heels to wear on special nights out - I know I had many pairs before I was married and I adored wearing them when out and about.

Meghan Markle arrives at the 2013 MuchMusic Video Awards at MuchMusic HQ on June 16, 2013 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)© Getty
Meghan wearing her Burberry shoes at the 2013 MuchMusic Video Awards

Meghan's Burberry heels feature a satin buckle, a snakeskin knot across the toe, as well as striking strap detail, and were designed by former creative director Christopher Bailey.

Actress Meghan Markle attends 2014 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
Meghan rocking her Burberry shoes in 2013 in NYC

The wife of Prince Harry was pictured wearing the heels twice before; once at the MuchMusic Video Awards at MuchMusic HQ in Toronto, Canada, and again at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week during day 7 on September 11, 2013 in New York City. Both times the heels totally elevated her outfit.

Earlier in the day on Sunday, the 42-year-old wore another stunning outfit; a Carolina Herrera yellow dress with a loose fit. The dress is clearly a very sentimental piece in her closet, as it was the very same one worn for Prince Archie's first birthday party in 2020, and for her pregnancy announcement when she was carrying daughter Lilibet. She wore her hair pinned up in a chignon and added circular gold pendant earrings and a choker necklace by Aurate New York.

