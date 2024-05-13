Meghan Markle just re-wore her single girl stilettos and we’re shook

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looked in great spirits during their third and final day of their trip to Nigeria on Sunday. The Duchess of Sussex celebrated Mother's Day and looked as stylish as ever at a Charity polo game at the Ikoyi Polo Club in Lagos.

WATCH: Meghan Markle's most stylish outfits

We loved her look. The mother-of-two rocked a dress by Johanna Ortiz, known as the 'Summer Counts Dress in Wilderness Beige' which came complete with a gorgeous halter neck and had a slinky, relaxed vibe. She added gold jewellery, sassy shades and a Hollywood style updo.

© KOLA SULAIMON Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Lagos Polo Club

But did you notice her shoes? Her daring gold stilettos were by Burberry and are known as the 'Prorsom Berkeley heels' and were from 2013.

© Getty/Andrew Esiebo Meghan wearing a Caroline Herrera shirt over a traditional Nigerian skirt and her Burberry shoes

These shoes are over 11 years old and we realised that Meghan actually wore the heels to two events in 2013, when she was single and newly-divorced from her former husband, Trevor Engelson. So in short, they were her single girl shoes!

All single girls need a special pair of high heels to wear on special nights out - I know I had many pairs before I was married and I adored wearing them when out and about.

© Getty Meghan wearing her Burberry shoes at the 2013 MuchMusic Video Awards

Meghan's Burberry heels feature a satin buckle, a snakeskin knot across the toe, as well as striking strap detail, and were designed by former creative director Christopher Bailey.

Meghan rocking her Burberry shoes in 2013 in NYC

The wife of Prince Harry was pictured wearing the heels twice before; once at the MuchMusic Video Awards at MuchMusic HQ in Toronto, Canada, and again at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week during day 7 on September 11, 2013 in New York City. Both times the heels totally elevated her outfit.

Earlier in the day on Sunday, the 42-year-old wore another stunning outfit; a Carolina Herrera yellow dress with a loose fit. The dress is clearly a very sentimental piece in her closet, as it was the very same one worn for Prince Archie's first birthday party in 2020, and for her pregnancy announcement when she was carrying daughter Lilibet. She wore her hair pinned up in a chignon and added circular gold pendant earrings and a choker necklace by Aurate New York.