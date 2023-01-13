Crown Princess Mary just wore the most unique royal outfit – check out her Prada heels The Danish royal look magnificent in the monochrome ensemble

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark is undoubtedly the dark horse of royal style. On Thursday, the wife of Frederik, Crown Prince of Denmark attended the opening of the Cancer Society's visitor centre udFORSK. For the occasion, she conjured up an original yet enchanting outfit that breathed new air into the canon of royal style.

The mother-of-four looked divine in an ensemble crafted by Danish brand Mark Kenly Domino Tan Studio. She sported the label's 'Thilda Vest,' which featured cropped angular sleeves, a mottled grey hue, black button-down detailing and a rounded neckline. The piece was paired with the studio's 'Nord' skirt in black, a sleek A-line midi skirt with a gently flared silhouette.

What better way to elevate an outfit with Prada, right? The royal did just that, slipping into the designer's heeled ' Vack Leather Tapered-Toe Knee Boots.'

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark looked incredible in the Copenhagen-sourced outfit

A dusting of gold jewels added a healthy tinge of sparkle to her monochrome attire, and she wore her chocolate locks swept up into a ponytail to ensure all eyes fell on her latest look.

It comes as no surprise that fans were besotted by the royal's concoction. "Love seeing this repeat outfit! This time she wore it with black boots. I think she looks fantastic! It is such a chic look while imo still being just fine for this event. She always reads the room perfectly," one wrote, while another added: "The boots! Love the gothic vibes from this outfit. I think CP Mary looks great."

The royal opted for a monochrome look

A third noted: "Mary takes the most simple silhouettes and turns them into great signature style. She’s beautiful with lovely hair and skin. She looks genuinely happy. And it feels like she repeats more than she wears new." A fourth agreed, writing: "Love this look. It suits winter and yet it’s edgy and classic all together."

Mark Kenly Domino Tan Studio launched in 2014 and set out to create modern yet refined collections founded on tailoring, construction, and fine textiles.

According to the label's website: "Impeccable quality and craftsmanship are at the heart and soul of the Mark Kenly Domino Tan Studio aesthetic. The tailored Atelier collections, made according to the couture tradition, can be found in the adjacent design studio in central Copenhagen."

