Princess Olympia of Greece mesmerises in designer mini dress for exciting appearance The Greek princess was the epitome of luxury in Louis Vuitton

When she's not preoccupied with her royal duties, Princess Olympia of Greece is busy immersing herself in the fashion world. The Greek royal is a fully-fledged fashion girl - and be it modelling or styling, she knows what she's doing in the style sphere.

Princess Olympia delighted fans as she appeared on the digital cover of Vanity Fair Spain wearing a dress that is fresh off the runway. She looked ethereal on the cover wearing a constructed monochrome dress sourced from Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection which made quite the impression.

Featuring a mini shift silhouette, impeccably tailored geometric-style features, an ebony halterneck coupled with a cream backdrop and a black ribbon breastplate, the designer number looked flawless on the princess' modelesque figure.

Princess Olympia of Greece appeared on the digital cover of Vanity Fair Spain

Princess Olympia's look was completed by a black disc-shaped hat that held her blonde hair perfectly in place and boasted a unique tassel detail.

A dewy makeup blend by Francesca Brazzo exuded old-school Hollywood glamour and highlighted the socialite's naturally defined features.

Princess Olympia is a regular on the red carpet

Vanity Fair Spain shared the exquisite image on social media, alongside the caption: "Her father Paul of Greece is the new head of the Greek royal house and her mother, Marie-Chantal Miller, the undisputed queen of international high society, so does the fact that Olympia Greece (@olympiagreece) is the 'It Girl' of euro royalty pea can be anything but astonishing."

"Olympia of Greece stars in our new weekly digital cover and talks to Vanity Fair about her relationship with the Spanish royal family, her collaborations with luxury firms such as Louis Vuitton, her future plans and much more."

Princess Olympia recently celebrated in style with her family, marking the advent of the new year with the most magnificent look. Opting for a feline fashion statement, the royal turned out a velvet concoction that will be burned in our brains for quite some time.

For the snazzy evening soiree hosted in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Princess Olympia sported a $3500 'Crushed Velvet Twist' jumpsuit by Yves Saint Laurent which she paired with the 'Olympia 105 Suede and PVC' sandals by Aquazzura, which retail at $1250.

