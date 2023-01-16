Why was Queen Maxima the only royal wearing a veil at King Constantine's funeral? Queen Maxima of the Netherlands adhered to royal mourning protocol

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands looked poised yet sombre as she arrived at the funeral of King Constantine alongside her husband, King Willem-Alexander, on Monday.

The Dutch monarch dressed in a head-to-toe ebony ensemble, as per royal mourning tradition, opting to wear a slick belted black coat, sheer tights and knee-high heeled boots for the occasion. Queen Maxima's blonde hair was styled in loose waves, pinned neatly beneath a delicate lace veil that cascaded past her shoulders.

WATCH: Did you know about these fashion rules royal ladies have to follow?

Loading the player...

Interestingly, the European royal appeared to be the only royal in attendance who chose to wear a traditional mourning veil to the funeral service at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens.

Princess Anne, Queen Beatrix, Lady Gabriella Kingston and other guests chose to forgo the traditional mourning headpiece - so why did Queen Maxima don the dramatic garment?

Queen Maxima arrives alongside King Willem-Alexander and Queen Beatrix

While it is custom during a royal mourning period to wear black as a sign of respect, traditional black mourning veils are typically only worn at the funeral of a sovereign.

The mourning veil is both symbolic and practical as they are worn by those in the process of grieving for a loved one. They are typically crafted from lace, tulle, or fine netting material that allows a person to see through it.

MORE: King Charles' exiled cousin King Constantine met his wife aged 13 – inside 58-year marriage

TRENDING: Queen Letizia and Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece put long-standing feud behind them: See photo

The practical purpose of a mourning veil is to conceal one's face, in order to provide extra privacy for those who are upset or crying. For well-known figures such as the royals, the mourning veil also shields the person from photographers.

While King Constantine II was indeed a sovereign, there are no set style standards in place that declare a royal lady to wear the symbolic headpiece. It seems Queen Maxima may have chosen to wear a veil out of preference, or out of an added sign of respect.

King Constantine II of Greece's funeral was held at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens

At the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II back in September 2022, the Princess of Wales beguiled in an oversized hat adorned with a delicate black netting, as did Queen Consort Camilla.

King Constantine passed away at the age of 82 on 10 January after suffering from ill health for a number of years. He was treated at the private Hygeia Hospital in Athens prior to his death.

The royal acceded to the Greek throne in 1964, the same year he married his wife Princess Anne-Marie of Denmark. However, he would rule for less than a decade after a military junta abolished the monarchy.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.