Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer: Their best twinning moments as they turn 32

Celebrations are in order for twins Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer! The sibling duo celebrated their 32nd birthday on Wednesday in the sweetest way possible.

In honour of the special occasion, Lady Eliza took to Instagram with a carousel of touching throwback photos, including several pictures from their childhood, and more recent snapshots taken during glossy photoshoots.

Heaping praise on her sister Amelia, Eliza lovingly captioned her post: "Happy Birthday to my heart and soul. My better half. I love and adore you more than words could ever say."

She continued: "Thank you for being my best friend and soulmate from day one. You fill my heart with so much love and happiness. I love you more than all the stars in the sky my Mealsy."

Blown away by her sister's heartfelt message, Amelia was quick to comment: "This is the most beautiful and special post. Thank you my universe and [heart emoji]. I love you beyond comprehension forever and always."

© Getty Images The sisters turned 32 on Wednesday

Aside from their almost identical features, Charles Spencer's daughters are renowned for their glittering wardrobes. The stylish sisters always look perfectly polished and have been known to twin on numerous occasions.

As they continue their birthday celebrations, join HELLO! as we take a closer look at some of their best twinning moments.

1/ 6 © Instagram Tartan twins In her birthday tribute, Lady Amelia included a throwback picture of herself twinning with Eliza. Princess Diana's nieces could be seen rocking identical tartan scarves, coordinating bobble hats adorned with teeny teddy bears, tiny wellies and cosy duffle coats. Adorable!



2/ 6 © Getty Images Sparkling in silver In November 2021, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza shimmied in silver as they attended The Leopard Awards in aid of The Prince's Trust at Goldsmith Hall. For the glitzy occasion, Amelia rocked a floor-length frock covered in silver sequins, while Eliza opted for a figure-flattering mini dress and a relaxed white blazer.



3/ 6 © Getty Images Suited and booted Diana's twin nieces made a strong case for shimmering trouser suits earlier this year as they stepped out to attend a show during Milan Fashion Week. Exuding It-Girl glamour, the fashionistas donned coordinating metallic suits in shades of sage green and sky blue.



4/ 6 © Getty Images Monochromatic mavens In November 2022, the twin sisters embraced the autumnal season in their matching monochromatic outfits. Lady Amelia wowed in a sleek tuxedo complete with satin lapels while Lady Eliza oozed flapper girl chic in a sequin-clad mini dress. They also had a matchy-matchy moment in the makeup department… Amping up the glamour, both ladies opted for a slick of lustrous red lipstick, slick black eyeliner and a sweep of peachy metallic eyeshadow.



5/ 6 © Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock Versace glam It was almost a case of Déjà vu as Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza pounded the pavements during Milan Fashion Week in 2022. Dressed to impress, the pair posed up a storm in matching Versace jumpsuits complete with long sleeves, bell bottom hems and cut-out details around the collar bone. Outfits aside, the sibling duo were each other's mirror image as they struck almost identical poses!

