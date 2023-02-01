Queen Maxima's teen daughter Princess Catharina-Amalia debuts colourful new look

Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands is officially the hew royal It-girl. Queen Maxima's daughter is currently soaking up the tropical sun with her family during the Dutch royal tour of the Caribbean – and her holiday wardrobe could not be more on-point.

The 19-year-old princess partied the night away during the Bon Bini Festival at Fort Zoutman in Oranjestad. For the vibrant 'do, she sported a colourbomb Missoni poncho boasting a violet fringe, the Italian brand's signature chevron design, and glittering metallic detail, while serving up sensational seventies glamour.

She completed her luxurious aesthetic by stepping out in a pair of nude sandals by royally-approved designer Gianvito Rossi and clasped Jacquemus' popular £725 'Le Bambino Long Leather Shoulder Bag' in emerald green.

Princess Catharina-Amalia mesmerised in Missoni

Racking up her outfit's wow-factor price tag, Princess Catharina-Amalia accessorised with a helping hand from Hermes. She wore the fashion house's 'Clic H Bracelet' in noir, which retails at US$669.

The royal partied with her mother Queen Maxima

For the vibrant affair, the teenage princess wore her cascading blonde hair down loose and opted for a minimal makeup look, letting her animate poncho take pride of place.

The teen has inherited her mother's colourful fashion sense

Fans adored the princess' attire and her increasing amount of public appearances. "I like the colourful poncho!" one wrote, while another commented: " This is such a fun and colourful look on Amalia. Very youthful. I hope she’s enjoying the trip." A third added: "I love the poncho! I don’t know if they’re back (or if they ever were out?) but I’d wear that beautiful Missoni one she has!"

The royal was joined by her parents King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima on the dancefloor during the cultural display. Queen Maxima looked effortless in a silky floral georgette dress featuring blossoming white florals set against an ebony backdrop. Her tulip-style skirt twirled with the royal as she spun around the dancefloor, leaving onlookers to marvel at her failproof fashion sense.

