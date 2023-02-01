Queen Letizia wows in seriously flattering belted midi dress The Spanish monarch looked to Pedro del Hierro for the outfit choice

You can't help but admire Queen Letizia of Spain and her versatile wardrobe. The Spanish royal is frequently spotted out and about for royal duties, meaning the stakes are high to produce consistently composed looks.

On Tuesday, the beloved royal attended a meeting of the Network of Direct Care Centers and Specialized Services of the Spanish Federation for Rare Diseases – and did not disappoint with her outfit.

WATCH: Queen Letizia of Spain's Style Evolution

Queen Letizia sported a belted midi dress, retailing at £229, by no other than Pedro del Hierro. Featuring a monochrome design, a checked print, a cinched waist, a collarless silhouette, and a midi fit, the dress was a lowkey yet practical option for the royal.

Queen Letizia of Spain mesmerised in the monochrome design

She layered up for the outing with a Carolina Herrera coat and stepped out in a pair of suede knee-high boots.

A sprinkling of jewels added a touch of luxuriousness to the royal's attire – after all, diamonds are a girl's best friend. Letizia wore her silky chocolate locks down loose with a sleek side parting and showcased her go-to beauty blend. A flawless complexion, a bold brow, a smokey eye, a flutter of mascara, and a rose-pink lip.

The royal opted for a low-key look crafted by Spanish designers

Upon seeing her latest look, fans flocked to social media to share their thoughts. "This is a lovely classic work outfit. Can be worn many times," one wrote, as another commented: "She looks fantastic. And love that she's once again wearing repeats." A third similarly noted: "Love the dress and boots," and a fourth said: "Chic and elegant."

She’s never afraid to try out new trends, and she manages to rock the look every time – that’s why Queen Letizia will forever be our royal fashion crush.

Last week, the stylish royal was serving up elegance with an edge when she arrived at a meeting with the Association Against Cancer (AECC) in Madrid.

Letizia, 50, wore a grey sleeveless coat jacket by Spanish label Roberto Verino over a white polo neck with matching grey trousers – a superb work look if ever we did see one.

