The Countess of Wessex rocks the boldest striped dress we've ever seen a royal wear

On Thursday, the beautiful Countess of Wessex visited the newly refurbished Heatherwood Hospital, where she toured the theatre suite, including the anaesthetic room and recovery area. The Countess met patients and their families, as well as nurses, health assistants and service chiefs.

Looking as stunning as always, the wife of Prince Edward rocked a super striking dress from royally-loved label Gabriela Hearst. Sophie's dress is known as the 'Capote' and features a mix of horizontal and vertical blue and black stripes. Designed in a super flattering fit and flare design, it gave the royal an incredible silhouette and although it's very bold, it looked sensational. The mother-of-two added a chic cream coat and scarf which she removed when she arrived.

The Countess of Wessex handles Marilyn Monore moment in New York with style and grace

Sophie's dress is sadly a past-season buy, but don't worry, we've found a similar look we think you will like.

Sophie looked amazing in her striped Gabriela Hearst dress

It was a busy day for the blonde royal yesterday; she also headed to Connaught Junior School in Bagshot, Surrey, and during her visit, was presented with a birthday cake! Sophie's 58th birthday was a day later, so this was the cutest surprise.

Sophie was also given a bunch of bright yellow flowers and 'Happy Birthday' was sung by the children during the visit in which she opened the school’s new dedicated space for science, technology, engineering, art and maths.

During the visit, which helped to mark the school’s 60-year anniversary, she also planted a cherry blossom tree and heard about projects that the children are currently working on.

