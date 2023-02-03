Queen Letizia electrifies in flippy midi skirt and heels The Spanish royal looked pretty in pleats for the touching event

On Thursday, Queen Letizia of Spain attended a presentation of the 'Todos contra el Cáncer' project, on the occasion of the celebration of the World Day against Cancer. For the moving occasion, the royal recycled a minimalist yet classy look featuring her favourite trend of the season.

The 50-year-old royal donned a white pleated skirt by her Spanish designer Adolfo Dominguez which she teamed with a monochrome poncho by her go-to brand Carolina Herrera. She topped off her black and white ensemble by stepping out in a pair of black leather heels by Massimo Dutti, infusing her luxury look with a touch of affordability.

A sleek black long-sleeve top showcasing a round neckline effortlessly contrasted the queen's fifties-inspired skirt.

Queen Letizia wore a pretty pleated midi skirt

The royal wore her dark hair down loose in silky waves and opted a camera-ready beauty blend to highlight her naturally striking features.

A hearty dose of dazzle peppered her outfit of choice in the form of gold accessories, including an eighteen carat gold ring worth £975 by Coreterno.

The royal opted for a monochrome ensemble for the touching outing

Upon seeing her ethereal attire, Queen Letizia's fans gathered online to share their positive thoughts on her styling skills. "I love the black and white together," one wrote, while another said: "Lovely outfit." A third added: "Chic and elegant Queen Letizia."

You can't help but admire Queen Letizia and her versatile wardrobe. The Spanish royal is frequently spotted out and about for royal duties, meaning the stakes are high to produce consistently composed looks.

Queen Letizia has worn a number of elegant pleated skirts as of late

On Tuesday, the beloved royal attended a meeting of the Network of Direct Care Centers and Specialized Services of the Spanish Federation for Rare Diseases – and once again did not disappoint with her outfit.

Queen Letizia sported a belted midi dress, retailing at £229, by no other than Pedro del Hierro. Featuring a monochrome design, a checked print, a cinched waist, a collarless silhouette, and a midi fit, the dress was a lowkey yet practical option for the royal.

