Princess Anne's Valentine's Day plans with Timothy Laurence revealed The Princess Royal has been married to the Vice Admiral for 30 years

The Princess Royal will embark on a long-haul trip this month, Buckingham Palace has confirmed in its royal diary, and it just so happens to fall on Valentine's Day.

Princess Anne, 72, will visit New Zealand from 14 to 17 February, and will be accompanied by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

The couple celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary back in December.

New Zealand's new prime minister, Chris Hipkins, said in a statement: "Princess Anne is travelling to Aotearoa at the request of the NZ Army's Royal New Zealand Corps of Signals, of which she is Colonel in Chief, to attend its 100th Anniversary celebrations at Linton Military Camp in Palmerston North.

"It's terrific that Her Royal Highness will be able to connect with past and present members of the Corps and acknowledge the importance of signallers within New Zealand Defence Force operations over the last 100 years."

He added: "The Princess Royal will undertake other engagements during her visit, including attending an Act of Remembrance (wreath laying) at Pukeahu National War Memorial in Wellington. Her Royal Highness will also rededicate the War Memorial at Cathedral Square in Christchurch."

Anne's last visit to the country was in 2010, while Charles and Camilla, then the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, were the last royals to travel to New Zealand in 2019.

Princess Anne married Timothy Laurence in December 1992

Prince William and Kate sent a personal message of support to former prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, writing in a tweet: "Thank you @jacindaardern for your friendship, leadership and support over the years, not least at the time of my grandmother’s death. Sending you, Clarke and Neve our best wishes. W & C."

Anne's working visit to New Zealand marks her fourth trip abroad since the start of the year.

In January, the Princess Royal visited Estonia, where she was pictured sitting in a NATO tank, and she also flew to Cyprus in her role as Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Logistic Corps.

On 16 January, Anne and Sir Tim represented the British royal family at the funeral service for the former king of Greece, Constantine II, in Athens.

