Royal Style Watch: From Princess Kate's £2.5k suit to Princess Beatrice's mini dress From the Princess of Wales to Princess Beatrice, the royals served up sartorial supremacy

The sartorial stakes were high for the royals this week – as were the price tags of their clothing. Our favourite royals were out in force attending their public duties, and all opted for designer ensembles to die for.

The Princess of Wales was a true English rose in Victoria Beckham and Alexander McQueen, while Princess Beatrice served up French chic in Maje. Queen Rania of Jordan looked divine in Dior, Queen Letizia of Spain charmed in Carolina Herrera and Lady Amelia Windsor wowed with a true va va voom moment in Valentino.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and her daughter Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands took advantage of their royal tour of the Caribbean to show off their designer inventory. Princess Catharina-Amalia led the charge, dancing the night out in Missoni.

Tempted to see more epic luxury looks? We don't blame you. Keep scrolling…

The Princess of Wales' Victoria Beckham cream dress

On Tuesday, the Princess of Wales visited Leeds, as she launched a major new awareness raising campaign to increase public understanding of the crucial importance of the first years of a child’s life.

Looking as ethereal as ever, the royal wore a bespoke racing green coat by Alexander McQueen, layered over a sumptuous white dress by Victoria Beckham, a pair of brown knee-high boots from Gianvito Rossi, and she carried a co-ordinating green bag by Manu Atelier.

Her regal dress featured a soft oatmeal hue, long sleeves, a high neck, a feminine belted waistline and a midi fit – and it retailed at a grand US $1,479 online.

The Princess of Wales' red Alexander McQueen suit

Never one to shy away from a power suit, the Princess of Wales attended a pre-campaign launch event, hosted by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood at BAFTA in central London in a bold two-piece by Alexander McQueen. Princess Kate stole the show in the crimson set which cost £2,500 in total.

To complete her ravishing red attire, the royal slipped into a pair of £630 suede pumps by Gianvito Rossi and accessorised with Miu Miu's $895 'Bow-Embellished Red Suede Shoulder Bag.'

Princess Beatrice's Maje mini dress

This week, Princess Beatrice joined a list of aristocratic fashionistas putting a contemporary twist on the royal-approved classic tartan pattern - monochrome plaid. Beatrice attended the 20:40 round table event in collaboration with her foundation Big Change, of which she’s a founder and trustee.

For the wholesome occasion, the mother-of-one wore a super flattering grey, black and white mini dress from Maje, adorned in a black and white checked pattern. The long-sleeved dress contained an A-line skirt with a 'V-shaped design underneath the waistband, creating the ultimate contoured silhouette. She paired it with tights and suede black knee-high boots – long suede boots are a prerequisite for a stylish royal, as proven by Princess Kate.

Queen Letizia's Sandro scarf print dress

On Wednesday, Queen Letizia attended a meeting with representatives of the Spanish Red Cross and a meeting with the plenary session of the National Commission for the commemoration of the bicentennial of the National Police. The stylish royal rocked a green scarf print dress by chic French label Sandro, which retails at $515.

The Spaniard paired the emerald frock with a pair of black leather pumps and layered up with a black Carolina Herrera coat for warmth. A sprinkling of sparkle came in the form of a lavish jewellery selection a la Chanel, worth over $8000.

Queen Rania's Dior pencil skirt

A true dream in Dior, Queen Rania upped the ante with a quirky take on a classic tweed texture. The ever-elegant Jordanian royal slipped into Dior's sky blue and honey yellow pencil skirt from the brand's Autumn/Winter 2016 Ready To Wear Collection.

The luxury item was teamed with a crisp white blouse, brown suede heels and Miss Dior's 'Metallic Gold Crinkled Leather Shoulder Bag.'

Lady Amelia Windsor's Valentino frock

Often dubbed 'the most beautiful royal,' Lady Amelia Windsor makes a strong case for the crown of the most fashion-conscious too. The socialite has now curated the ultimate ballet shoe collection with Menorcan brand Pretty Ballerinas and modelled the collection herself.

In the series of images, the 27-year-old posted on social media, she can be seen taking centre stage in a host of brands, including Maison Valentino. She rocked a monochrome mini dress featuring short sleeves, a sweet rounded neckline, black piping and delicate bow detailing sourced from the house's Ready To Wear collection from this season.

Queen Maxima's Johanna Ortiz floral dress

Queen Maxima was joined by her family King Willem-Alexander and Princess Catharina-Amalia during the Dutch royal tour of the Caribbean. During their travels, the family took to the dancefloor and Queen Maxima looked effortless in a silky floral georgette dress featuring blossoming white florals set against an ebony backdrop.

Her tulip-style skirt twirled with the royal as she spun around the dancefloor, leaving onlookers to marvel at her failproof fashion sense.

The royal clasped a striking gold clutch bag worth $3,500 by Begum Khan which glimmered under the lights of the event to reveal an Evil Eye design.

Princess Catharina-Amalia's Missoni poncho

Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands is officially the hew royal It-girl. Queen Maxima's daughter is currently soaking up the tropical sun with her family during the Dutch royal tour of the Caribbean – and her holiday wardrobe could not be more on-point.

The 19-year-old princess partied the night away during the Bon Bini Festival at Fort Zoutman in Oranjestad. For the vibrant 'do, she sported a colourbomb Missoni poncho boasting a violet fringe, the Italian brand's signature chevron design, and glittering metallic detail, while serving up sensational seventies glamour.

She completed her luxurious aesthetic by stepping out in a pair of nude sandals by royally-approved designer Gianvito Rossi and clasped Jacquemus' popular £725 'Le Bambino Long Leather Shoulder Bag' in emerald green.

