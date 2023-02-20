Amazon shoppers are all saying the same thing about this royal-worthy trench coat

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amazon isn’t always the first brand on our radar for a royal fashion find, but sometimes a real gem comes up and we remember exactly why it’s the best place to grab a bargain.

Trench coats have been a royal favourite for decades, with Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana and even Prince Charles pictured wearing them back in the 70s. Princess Kate and Duchess Meghan have followed suit, and from Hobbs to Burberry, they love to wear a trench during the transitional seasons.

Lightweight, breathable and waterproof, they’re perfect for unpredictable weather and look good thrown on over just about anything.

Meghan wears a Burberry trench coat in 2018

If you want to emulate the royal look for less, one of Amazon’s most popular outerwear brands has a trench that’s just £85.99 or $99.99 and looks far more expensive than its price tag.

Orolay’s trench coat comes in several different colourways from khaki to navy blue, and features a classic double-breasted slim-fit design with a detachable belt.

Orolay trench coat, £85.99/$99.99, Amazon

It already has lots of five-star reviews, with one customer writing: 'Great coat. It’s soft and looks expensive.'

While another said: 'This trench coat is a real winner! I'd been looking for a long time to find a coat that is made as well as this one - great material and attention to detail. You can't go wrong ordering this one.'

And another added: 'Very nice trench, high quality. Perfect thickness. I'm UK size 12 and small (S) fits me perfectly. Highly recommended.'

The Orolay trench is currently available in sizes XS to XL, but hurry, it’s selling out fast.

NOW SHOP:

M&S dropped the perfect spring trench coat and we think Meghan Markle would be a fan

16 best trench coats for your Spring wardrobe refresh

Frankie Bridge has found the perfect trench coat for the new season - and it will sell out

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.