Princess Kate wows in unexpected leopard print mini dress in throwback photo

The Princess of Wales is occasionally partial to a print – be it floral, houndstooth or gingham. One design we rarely see the royal wear is animal print, which is perhaps considered too loud for her elegant royal wardrobe.

However, before marrying Prince William and becoming a fully-fledged member of the royal family, there was nothing stopping Princess Kate from rocking a sassy animal print – and in 2008, she did just that.

During an evening out in the O2, the royal-to-be was spotted wearing a leopard print mini dress featuring a flippy mini skirt in a skater style and a monochrome colour palette. The knee-skimming number featured a classic V-neckline and long sleeves, and was layered under a black longline coat with notched lapels in true Y2K style.

The Princess of Wales rocked a leopard print frock in 2008

The princess wore her brunette hair down loose with her go-to side parting and opted for a natural beauty blend to accentuate her famous features. A pair of tights and black slip-on pumps quite literally elevated her evening ensemble.

The princess-to-be was spotted at the O2 Arena for a night out

Kate was joined by a cluster of friends in the VIP section of the O2 arena to watch a show, which she was photographed laughing along to.

The royal paired her dress with tights and pumps

This isn’t Princess Kate's first throwback look we have unearthed. In fact, it's one of many. While she may be known for her uber-structured attire and composed wardrobe, before her royal days, the princess was known to rock the occasional pair of low-waisted jeans.

Kate rarely dons bold animal print since becoming a royal

Case and point would be back in 2005 when Prince William's wife-to-be stepped out in the Scottish town of St. Andrews prior to her graduation ceremony. The history of art student looked laid-back in some light-wash blue jeans featuring a low-slung silhouette, bell bottoms and an American It-girl feel.

She teamed the trousers with a simple white cami top, complete with a sweet frilled trim and spaghetti straps. A large, woven black belt tied her look together while infusing her outfit choice with an undeniable Y2K twist.

