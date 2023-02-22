Princess Kate was a noughties dream in low-slung jeans and lace-trimmed tank top The former St. Andrews student looked laidback in denim before marrying Prince William

Jeans and a T-shirt – the ultimate clothing combination. It doesn't get more iconic than the causal pairing, a fact the Princess of Wales is well-acquainted with. While she may be known for her uber-structured attire and composed wardrobe, before her royal days, the princess was known to rock the occasional pair of low-waisted jeans.

Case and point would be back in 2005 when Prince William's wife-to-be stepped out in the Scottish town of St. Andrews prior to her graduation ceremony. The history of art student looked laid-back in some light-wash blue jeans featuring a low-slung silhouette, bell bottoms and an American It-girl feel. Before reading on, take a quick look at the royal's incredible fashion transformation below...

WATCH: Kate Middleton's Fashion Transformation

Loading the player...

She teamed the trousers with a simple white cami top, complete with a sweet frilled trim and spaghetti straps. A large, woven black belt tied her look together while infusing her outfit choice with an undeniable Y2K twist.

The Princess of Wales rocked some Y2K low-slung jeans

The then-23-year-old wore her thick brunette hair tied up in a casually-spun bun and opted for a fresh-faced appearance. As she graced the streets of St. Andrew's, she offered up a glimpse of some caramel-coloured suede boots with cowboy-esque point-toe detailing.

Princess Kate's father Michael followed his daughter, looking smart in a crisp blue shirt and a patterned yellow tie. The flight dispatcher has a strong bond with his three children Kate, Pippa and James, and met their mother, his wife, Carole while she was working as a flight attendant for British Airways.

The royal was joined by her father Michael before her graduation ceremony

The Princess of Wales' style has been analyzed to no end and thanks to her never-ending supply of outfits across the years, we have an awful lot to sink our teeth into sartorially

For example, back in 2007, Princess Kate was spotted during the final day of the Cheltenham Festival in Gloucestershire. For the outdoor occasion, Prince William's then-girlfriend donned her chicest glad rags, crafting an outfit that looked as if it had been plucked from the costume department of Emily in Paris.

RELATED: Princess Kate is a festival babe in never-before-seen outfit

The crème de la crème of Kate's attire materialized in the form of a simple chocolate brown beret that held her glossy locks in place. She wrapped up with a turquoise tweed blazer and a vintage-style green-orange paisley scarf which was coiled around her radiant outerwear.

LISTEN: Kate's royal tour fashion choices revealed!

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.