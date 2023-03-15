Princess Charlene wows in cargo pants and £4k bomber jacket The Monegasque royal turned out some military magic for the grand event

Happy Birthday to Prince Albert II who celebrated his 65th birthday alongside his family on Tuesday. The Monegasque royal celebrated in style with his wife Princess Charlene of Monaco, who curated the perfect look for the occasion that fused nonchalant glamour with streetwear style.

To mark the milestone event, Princess Charlene and Prince Albert posed for a sweet family photos which were subsequently shared online with fans. In the image, Princess Charlene surprised in a pair of beige cargo pants by Louis Vuitton, featuring asymmetric stitch detailing, silver hardware and utilitarian pockets. The outfit added to the princess' endless supply of covetable looks, which you can see in the clip below...

The royal teamed the on-trend trousers with Akris' 'Jacob Cashmere Double-Face Bomber Jacket' in black, which retails for an eyewatering £4000. A pair of Louis Vuitton 'Heartbreaker' heels quite literally elevated the former Olympian's attire, upping both the price tag and the elegance of her outfit in style.

Princess Charlene of Monaco looked modern in the designer cargo pants

The mother-of-two stood behind her eight-year-old twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, who both wore dark blue outfits. Princess Gabriella was sheathed in cobalt blue fur, while her brother Prince Jacques wore a leather bomber jacket with varsity details.

The post was shared via social media, alongside the caption: "H.S.H. Prince Albert II celebrates His birthday with his family. Born on March 14th, 1958, H.S.H. Prince Albert II celebrated today, surrounded by His family, His 65th birthday."

The royal posed for a family photo with her twins and husband Prince Albert

The royals' activities were also detailed in the post, which explained how: "during the Changing of the Guard on the Place du Palais, the Orchestra of the Prince's Carabiniers wished him a happy birthday."

The Sovereign Prince then enjoyed a lunch with his family and in the evening, was treated to a theatrical performance entitled "La sorcière du placard aux balais" created especially for the occasion. A play directed and performed by Anthéa Sogno and her troupe of actors.

Royal fans adored Princess Charlene's edge outfit of choice for the occasion. "Not many people can pull off cargo pants and heals. She looks great," one wrote, while another said: "This is a cute outfit - her version of casual." A third added: "Beautiful family."

