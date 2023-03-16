Queen Rania's mother of the bride outfit had a secret sentimental detail She looked so lovely at Princess Iman's royal wedding!

Queen Rania looked beautiful as usual at her daughter Princess Iman's stunning royal wedding this weekend, but she also added a sweet, sentimental detail to her mother of the bride outfit.

The Jordanian monarch, who chose to wear a runway gown from the Christian Dior AW22 couture collection for the nuptials, teamed her look with a bespoke accessory from royal favourite designer Jennifer Chamandi.

The pretty blue satin clutch bag was made especially for Queen Rania, and features a beautiful calligraphy detail of the royal bride Princess Iman's name. The silver writing reads 'Imany', which translates to 'My Iman' in Arabic.

The 'Le 8' clutch bag retails for £830 from the Lebanese-British designer, though of course Rania's bespoke version is not available to purchase.

Rania also wore the Jennifer Chamandi 'Lorenzo 105' heels to complete her look, a style also loved by the Duchess of Sussex.

The royal shared a number of sweet posts on her Instagram page to mark her daughter's wedding celebrations, so it's no surprise that she wanted to add a personal detail to her outfit for the ceremony.

Rania carried a bespoke version of the Jennifer Chamandi 'Le 8' clutch bag

Sharing some beautiful photos from the wedding at the weekend, she wrote to her Instagram followers: "Iman, I pray this next chapter in your life brings you as much joy, love, and laughter as you have brought us over the years. Congratulations to the bride and groom!"

And on a further video of the beautiful bride, she added: "My dear Iman, it’s not goodbye when you’re always on my mind and in my heart. God bless you." See the emotional wedding video below...

The royal bride Princess Iman also stunned in a custom gown by Maria Grazia Chiuri, creative director of Christian Dior. The beautiful gown was made in crisp white with a delicate lace neckline and cuffs – Iman finished her bridal look with a diamond tiara by French jewellery house Chaumet, and an embroidered veil.

