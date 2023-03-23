Princess Eugenie's most fabulous party frocks – a royal retrospective We look back at Princess Beatrice's sister's best dress debuts to mark her 33rd birthday

Happy Birthday to Princess Eugenie, who celebrates her 33rd birthday on Thursday. The royal, who is expecting her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank, is set to celebrate in style and will undoubtedly showcase a party-ready frock concoction for the occasion.

We've been treated to a host of delicate dress looks à la Princess Eugenie across the years, so we thought it prudent (and on-point) to curate the royal's best party frock looks to date. From twinning with Princess Beatrice, as you can see in the clip below, to stepping out solo for the hottest tickets in town, scroll on to discover Princess Eugenie's top birthday looks ever…

WATCH: Princess Beatrice And Princess Eugenie's Fashion Evolution

Loading the player...

Princess Eugenie's polka dot dress

Kicking off our round-up is Princess Eugenie's polka dot dress which she wore back in 2006 to attend the Cipriani and Deutsche Bank Concert. The sweet garment featured a dusty rose backdrop boasting a white dotted design, a noughties-inspired bow-clad bandeau, a cascade of ruffles and a satin finish.

Princess Eugenie's sequin bolero

Nothing quite emulates the zeitgeist of the 2010s like a bolero. The royal donned an iridescent silver version layered over a strapless chiffon crimson dress as she partied the night away while celebrating Freddie Mercury's 65th birthday, in aid of The Mercury Phoenix Trust at The Savoy Hotel in 2011.

Princess Eugenie's ethereal high-neck number

One of her most popular looks to date, Princess Eugenie looked dreamy at the Animal Ball Art Show Private Viewing in 2019. The royal wore an ethereal high-neck dress boasting a sleeveless design, a belted waistline and an ombre peach and turquoise colour palette complete with a pearlescent floral print.

Princess Eugenie's sixties-inspired mini dress

Princess Eugenie brought the swinging sixties to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel in May 2018. She looked divine in a pale blue boucle shift dress featuring a structured fit and short sleeves, which she paired with some sleek heels and a headpiece.

Princess Eugenie's bold floral frock

The mother-of-one rocked a bold botanical print to attend The Serpentine Galleries Summer Party at The Serpentine Gallery in 2017. The striking piece features a dazzling colour scheme boasting primary tones, a structured fit and a mini silhouette.

Princess Eugenie's white shift dress

Posing up a storm for the cameras in another sixties-style shift, the royal attended the annual Serpentine Galley Summer Party at The Serpentine Gallery three years earlier in the white number.

Princess Eugenie's one-shoulder piece

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank delighted royal fans as they attended the very same event together in 2018. Opting for a striking one-shoulder dress-top featuring violet and electric blue blooms set against an ebony backdrop and teamed with some slim-fitting trousers, Princess Eugenie looked radiant on the red carpet.

Princess Eugenie's garden party frock

Back in 2019, the 33-year-old served up garden party glamour in an emerald green garment featuring mustard-toned florals, long sleeves and wispy layers of semi-sheer fabric. She wore the delicate number during a visit to Westminster Abbey as part of a day on combating modern slavery.

Princess Eugenie's gold sequin look

A sequined mini dress was the chosen look for this throwback family affair. Eugenie joined big sister Princess Beatrice and mother Sarah Ferguson to see The Young Victoria at Pacific Theatre at The Grove in Los Angeles. The royal wowed crowds in the sparkle-clad piecer featuring a wide, scoop neck and a golden glint.

Princess Eugenie's favourite floral ensemble

Last but not least is Princess Eugenie's go-to silhouette – the floral mini dress with long sleeves. The Princess attended Louis Vuitton's Celebration of GingerNutz in Vogue's December Issue in 2017, looking heavenly in the refined number.

Discover more about your favourite royals and have a listen to our podcast below...

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.