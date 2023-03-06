Pregnant Princess Eugenie surprises in belted Topshop coat for date with Jack Brooksbank

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Eugenie jet-setted to Bahrain with her husband Jack Brooksbank to attend the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday - and her ultra-stylish maternity fashion seriously turned some heads.

The pregnant royal, who is currently expecting her second child, stepped out at the Grand Prix in an effortlessly cool ensemble. Displaying her blooming baby bump, the 32-year-old Princess rocked a Topshop duster coat in cornflower blue, a relaxed black T-shirt dress and sporty white trainers.

She may be queen of the highstreet with her surprising Topshop ensemble, but the royal was armed with some seriously luxe arm candy as she accessorised with the Lana Osette midi bag from Strathberry.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are expecting their second child together

Keeping it simple, the soon-to-be mother-of-two styled her chocolate brown tresses in elegant natural curls, slipping on some tortoiseshell sunglasses.

Royal fans loved Eugenie’s effortless mashup, taking to Instagram to share their thoughts on her chic maternity ensemble. "Very cute styling! Not too overdone but looks finished," applauded a fan. "Love that coat. She looks wonderful," commented a second royal fan.

GET THE LOOK

Heartbreak longline waistcoat, £12, ASOS

Lana Osette Midi, £395, Strathberry

Princess Eugenie’s revival of her beloved duster coat may come as a surprise to fans. The royal first stepped out in the statement number in October 2015, and wore it again in 2019 during a trip to India with the Anti-Slavery Collective. We love a thrifty royal who isn’t afraid to recycle an older look.

A sleeveless dress is also a favourite trend of Meghan Markle, who famously wore a pastel pink coat dress during an engagement in London in 2018.

The Duchess of Sussex is also a fan of a sleeveless duster coat

There’s no denying Princess Eugenie’s maternity wardrobe has undergone a significant glow-up since the royal shared the news of her second pregnancy.

Last week, the royal rocked a striking houndstooth coat by Sandro Paris, channelling the Princess of Wales' love for the timeless print, days after Kate rocked her famous Catherine Walker coat. Take a look at the royal's bold ensemble in the clip below…

WATCH: Princess Eugenie stuns in statement houndstooth coat

Loading the player...

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson styled her longline 'Morane' coat with a simple black dress. Eugenie wore her coat open, exposing her blossoming baby bump.

We loved the royal's 'Brera' knee-high leather boots from Aquazzura, which gave her stylish outfit an instantly glamorous kick.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.